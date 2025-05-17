Days of Our Lives weekly update (May 12 to 16, 2025): Johnny confronts the past, while Xander attacks Philip

In the previous week of Days of Our Lives, a series of dramatic moments unfolded in the storyline, leading to several intense twists and turns. Paulina warned Johnny not to hurt Chanel again. After making it clear that he never shot EJ, Johnny talked about his plans to start therapy. After confronting his past, he said he did not want to be like EJ.

Meanwhile, Philip persuaded his old friend, Kevin, to steal the Versavix drug from Dr. Russell's lab. It was revealed that Philip wanted to save Bo's life and profit through Titan. When Kevin told Philip that he had access to the lab, the latter devised a plan. Although Kevin was hesitant initially, he eventually agreed after Philip promised him a job and a share of the profits.

Later, Xander arrived at Salem Inn and accused Philip of stealing the drug. Philip admitted it, saying he simply wanted to save Bo's life and to help Titan. However, Xander was furious. He brought up past betrayals, including the forged letter ordeal. Xander said it was personal and punched Philip.

Days of Our Lives weekly update for episodes aired from May 12 to 16, 2025

Johnny faced the past

During the May 13, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, Paulina showed up to meet Johnny as he was packing to leave Salem Inn. She warned him not to hurt Chanel again. Johnny explained that he never shot EJ and shared his plans to start therapy, also revealing that he had a new job.

He finally confronted his past and recalled the moment when he pointed a gun at his father, EJ. Johnny then said he did not want to become like EJ, hinting at a possible redemption arc for his character.

Paulina was unsure about Johnny's claims but listened to him patiently. Although she remained skeptical, she noticed that he was trying to change. She seemed hopeful that Johnny would change his ways for good. Later, she told Johnny that she would be keeping a close eye on him.

Philip convinced Kevin to steal the drug

In the May 14, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, Philip met his old friend, Kevin. He asked Kevin to steal the Versavix drug from Dr. Russell's lab, explaining that he wanted to save Bo's life and help Titan gain a financial edge.

Kevin shared his frustrations about working under Dr. Russell and revealed that he had access to the lab. Meanwhile, Philip hatched a plan and persuaded Kevin to steal the drug. However, Kevin was hesitant, saying that Russell did not trust anyone enough to leave the formula behind.

Philip explained that they would need one dose to reverse-engineer it. When he promised Kevin a job and a share of the profits, he agreed to help. They planned to break into the lab and steal the drug while Russell would be out of town for the weekend.

Xander attacked Philip

In the episode of Days of Our Lives that premiered on May 16, 2025, Xander arrived at Salem Inn and confronted Philip. He blamed him and accused him of stealing the drug from the lab. In a shocking twist, Philip admitted it straight away, saying he just wanted to help Titan and save Bo's life.

Xander became furious and began bringing up past betrayals. He mentioned the forged letter incident that almost ruined his life. Xander made it clear that this time, it was personal. After throwing off his jacket, he punched Philip.

Other major developments in the storyline of Days of Our Lives

During the May 12, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, Johnny and Chanel engaged in a heated argument. Since Johnny had earlier talked about EJ's death, Chanel asked him if he had shot his father. Johnny denied it, saying there was a difference between wishing someone dead and actually killing them.

In the May 15, 2025, episode, Steve and Shawn broke into the Versavix lab, only to discover that the drug was already gone. It was revealed that they had entered the lab right after Kevin stole the drug and escaped. When Kevin heard someone stepping in, he slipped out of the emergency exit. Steve then checked the lab's footage and confirmed that someone had just left through that door.

Interested viewers can watch new episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

