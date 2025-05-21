How has Arianna Hernandez’s return to Salem impacted Days of Our Lives? Details explored

Arianna Hernandez-Horton is back on Days of Our Lives, visiting her mother, Gabi, and the other Salem residents. Since Gabi missed her message informing about a changed flight, they did not receive her at the airport, and Ari arrived at the Hernandez home by herself. The character of Arianna has been recast, and on May 20, 2025, Marissa Reyes debuted in the role.

American actor Marissa is of Hispanic origins and has worked in some well-known projects such as Raven's Home, Running Point, That Girl Lay Lay and Bosch: Legacy. The November 2003-born actress from Houston started her career in the musical theatre. Her acting career started with Spooky Night: The Spirit of Halloween, a horror movie. She will soon be seen in another horror film, The Evilry with Faye Dunaway.

Meanwhile, the Salem residents will welcome Marissa's Arianna, as she gets involved in their daily lives in the long-running Peacock soap. Days of Our Lives is currently navigating multiple story arcs involving Bo's fading life, John's desperate attempts to return and the Xander-Philip war.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Ari returns to a delighted family

Tuesday's episode, dated May 20, 2025, saw Arianna arrive at the doorstep of the Hernandez house to find her mother, Gabi, and her uncle, Javi, bickering. While both were delighted to see her home, Gabi blamed her cousin for missing Arianna's pickup. As such, Gabi promptly fired her cousin.

Arianna Hernandez also saw JJ Deveraux making enquiries. However, the latter left after meeting her. Ari took this opportunity to point out to her mother that the former had sent all the information about her cancelled flight and the need to take another one. But since she failed to notice her messages, blaming Javi was unfair, and Gabi must apologize to him.

While promising to apologize to Javi, Gabi gave Ari another hug and discussed plans for her birthday. Meanwhile, JJ met Julie Williams and informed her about Arianna's return. The Horton matriarch planned to meet Ari when Gabi was not around.

The Hernandez family, Rafe, Gabi, Javi and Arianna in the soap (Image via Instagram/@marissarys)

The upcoming weeks of Days of Our Lives will see Ari preparing to celebrate her birthday. While she asked her mother for a simple meal and opportunity to chill, what Gabi plans for her daughter remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Arianna's arrival holds many mysteries

Arianna has revealed some financial issues to Gabi by asking her mother to pay for her flight home. While Gabi obliged, she wondered why Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis, who are Ari's other parents, did not pay for her trip home.

While Ari is giving her mother the impression that she is visiting for the summer, and in time to celebrate her birthday with her, she may be trying to keep her fathers at bay. She is likely at odds with Will and Sonny and desperate to escape to Salem. Gabi may soon discover more truth about her daughter.

There are speculations that Arianna's request for money may be to pay off somewhere else. Whether she has any connection to Peyton Meyer's Doug III is as yet unknown, but it may explain the latter's promise to Julie about buying back her necklace.

Meanwhile, Gabi and JJ are playing aloof from each other. While JJ wants to get back with her, Gabi is still angry for being suspected by her cop beau. With Ari in the picture, Gabi will be busy with her daughter. JJ may also want to let Gabi enjoy her time with Ari. Whether Ari's presence helps bring Gabi and JJ closer or brings a bigger rift remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Julie and the remaining Horton family will want to reconnect with Arianna. That is likely to add to the existing friction among the different families on Days of Our Lives.

Stay tuned to Peacock every weekday to find out more about Arianna's secrets.

