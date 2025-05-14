What role does Peyton Meyer play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

Peyton Meyer has recently captured the attention of daytime television fans with his appearance on Days of Our Lives. Best known for his roles in teen dramas like Girl Meets World and American Housewife, Peyton joined the long-running soap opera on December 3, 2024, as Doug Williams III.

Doug III, born Douglas LeClaire, arrives in Salem with a complex past, including a stint in prison. He quickly becomes entangled in the town's web of relationships and secrets. Meyer's character is the grandson of the late Doug Williams (originally played by Bill Hayes).

In an interview with TV Insider on November 29, 2024, Peyton commented about his on-screen persona.

“When we first meet Doug, he’s a mischievous guy. He’s in and out of trouble. No matter where he goes, chaos comes with him. He’s not purposefully mischievous or purposefully wishes harm on people," Peyton said.

He said:

"I think it’s just how he grew up, that everything he does ends up causing a bad karmic chaos storm behind him. He’s a gentle guy and he’s peaceful, but it seems that he doesn’t make the proper choices when he needs to,” - he added.

Peyton Meyer plays Doug Williams III on Days of Our Lives

Peyton Meyer portrays Doug Williams III on Days of Our Lives, stepping into the dramatic legacy of one of Salem’s most iconic families. His character is the grandson of the original Doug Williams, played by the late Bill Hayes, though his connection to the Williams family is not straightforward.

Doug Williams III was born as Douglas LeClaire. His father (formerly Charles) was the child of Doug Williams and Rebecca North through a surrogacy arrangement that dates back to the 1970s. This complicated lineage, hidden for decades, explains how Doug could have a grandson outside his marriage to Julie.

Doug III's backstory adds layers of intrigue to Days of Our Lives. Julie was stunned by his sudden arrival in Salem. Having spent time in prison and harboring a checkered past, he enters Salem under suspicious circumstances. He steals a cherished family heirloom shortly after his grandfather’s death and lets Julie’s brother take the fall.

Despite his troubled behavior, Doug III charms some family members, including Julie, who sees him as a link to the man she loved. Meyer’s portrayal gives Doug III a mix of vulnerability and cunning, suggesting he’s a complex character shaped by abandonment, family secrets, and survival instincts.

His interactions, including a budding friendship with Holly and suspicion from Hope, hint at his development as a possibly redemptive figure.

The life and career of Peyton Meyer

Peyton Meyer, born November 24, 1998, is an American actor best known for playing Lucas Friar on Disney Channel's Girl Meets World and Wes Manning on Dog with a Blog. He has appeared in projects like Gibby, Versus, and Netflix’s He’s All That. In the TV Insider interview, Peyton said the following about his Disney career,

“It was incredible. It was either going to be for ABC or Disney Channel and obviously, at the time I was 12 years old, coming up on 13 years old. I was like, ‘This is crazy; we’re doing the wand thing/‘You’re watching Disney Channel.’ It was like a dream.”

From 2018 to 2021, he had a recurring role on American Housewife. In 2024, Meyer joined the cast of Days of Our Lives as Doug Williams III. On the personal front, he married musician Taela in 2021, with whom he shares a son. The couple separated in 2024.

