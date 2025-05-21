Days of Our Lives recap (May 21, 2025): Johnny and Chanel receive a surprise while things get harder for Xander and Sarah

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on May 21, 2025, Johnny and Chanel spent the day packing up Abe and Paulina’s old house, but were thrilled when Paulina surprised them by gifting it to them. They started dreaming about their future and hosting art fundraisers there.

At the hospital, Alex stayed by Philip’s side while Brady wondered if Xander was involved. Meanwhile, Cat and Stephanie held a fundraiser at Small Bar, filled with flirting, tension, and Chad’s fear of commitment.

Sarah on Days of Our Lives was heartbroken after a fight with Xander, and she ended up crying in Maggie’s arms. The night ended on a lighter note at the fundraiser with playful fruit bowls and cheeky art.

Chanel and Johnny’s big surprise

Johnny and Chanel were at Abe and Paulina’s old house, getting ready to move. They talked about wanting a place of their own, joking and flirting. Then Paulina arrived with shocking news that she was giving them the house. The couple was stunned but thrilled and quickly thanked her before heading to the Sip ‘n Paint fundraiser.

Worry builds over Philip’s condition

At the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Alex sat beside an unconscious Philip, hoping he’d wake up. Brady showed up and was shocked by Philip’s state. Both started to suspect Xander, especially after remembering his past outbursts and the recent bat incident. Brady was unsure at first, but the evidence made him think twice.

Cat, Chad, and a messy love triangle

Stephanie and Cat set up the hospital fundraiser at Small Bar but had many last-minute cancellations. Chad showed up and was surprised to see Cat as the fill-in art instructor. Their flirty vibes grew, especially when Cat mentioned their wild first date of skydiving. Stephanie warned Cat not to hurt Chad again, but Cat claimed she was serious. Stephanie wasn’t convinced.

Brady and Alex arrived and learned Maggie had canceled her visit to Philip. Alex looked worried and later told Stephanie he was scared, especially after seeing Xander acting oddly in the square.

Sarah demands the truth from Xander

Xander, just out of jail, returned to talk to Sarah. Earlier, Sarah told Maggie she thought Xander hurt Philip, and Maggie admitted seeing blood on Xander’s hand. When Xander showed up, Sarah asked to speak alone.

Things got heated fast. Sarah accused him of attacking Philip, and Xander mocked her. She grabbed his hand and demanded the truth. Xander then revealed he knew Sarah had lied about Philip being alive. Sarah admitted it, saying Kate told her to keep quiet for Victor’s legacy and to protect Xander.

Xander said her lies pushed him over the edge. He blamed her, questioned her trust, and refused to take all the blame. Xander left bitterly, warning it wasn’t over. Maggie came home to find Sarah crying, repeating, “It’s over.”

A splash of levity at the fundraiser

At Small Bar on Days of Our Lives, the Sip ‘n Paint event was in full swing. Chad didn’t love painting clowns, and Paulina joked about using a nude model. Cat picked a fruit bowl instead but teased Chad to strip for inspiration, making everyone laugh. As she helped him paint, their connection was clear.

Paulina, a little tipsy, painted a cheeky picture, which made Johnny and Chanel laugh. The couple proudly showed off their paintings that read “Home Sweet Home,” celebrating their new house and fresh start.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

