Days of Our Lives recap (May 19, 2025): Xander attacks Philip while Versavix's crisis deepens drama in Salem

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on May 19, 2025, Xander’s risky plan went wrong, causing lots of trouble. A stolen medical drug caused chaos, and family secrets made things worse. Many Salem residents faced tough moments that hinted at big events to come.

Philip was hurt badly in a fight, revealing strong family tensions. Shawn and Steve worked together to handle the stolen drug problem, making the hospital a key place for the action.

Stephanie kept a secret that could change things, while Alex’s plan with a book took a surprising turn. The episode mixed personal struggles with the drug crisis, leaving viewers curious about what will happen next.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Monday, May 19, 2025

Xander’s violent confrontation with Philip

The Days of Our Lives episode started with a tense scene where Xander attacked his brother Philip at the Salem Inn. Angry and feeling betrayed, Xander hit Philip many times, blaming him for hurting the family and disappointing Victor. Philip, badly hurt, whispered that Sarah knew a secret about him. Xander left Philip unconscious and ran away just before their mother Kate, arrived.

Kate’s discovery and growing suspicion

When Kate got to the Salem Inn, she was shocked to find Philip hurt. She called for help and tried to care for him. Looking at Philip’s phone and the situation, Kate grew suspicious of Xander, thinking he might be responsible. This made family tensions worse. Later, Jada came to the hospital, promising to find out what really happened and bring justice for Philip.

The versavix theft and hospital fallout

At Horton Town Square on Days of Our Lives, Shawn and Steve talked about the stolen sepsis drug, Versavix. They knew about the break-in at the hospital lab and planned to handle it quietly to avoid trouble.

Shawn called his old friend Kevin, who helped steal the drug, but said he didn’t have it anymore. Kevin was confused and scared, trying to find the missing drug. This made everyone wonder who could be trusted.

Stephanie’s manuscript drama

Stephanie was concerned about her secret novel. Alex had given the manuscript to Kate to consider publishing. Kate was unsure but interested. When Stephanie discovered her manuscript was missing from her apartment, she and Jada began searching for it. Stephanie felt torn between keeping her secret and becoming a published author. In the end, she chose not to publish to stay safe.

Tense encounters and unanswered questions

In the Days of Our Lives episode, many characters dealt with suspicious and tricky situations. Shawn pretended to be sick to hide his real plans, Steve helped with the investigation, and Alex grew worried about Xander’s strange actions.

The episode mixed quiet moments with big confrontations. The questions about who stole Versavix and how badly Philip was hurt were still unanswered, promising more drama ahead.

At the end, Xander came home with bloody knuckles, hiding the trouble from his fight. Maggie asked what happened, but Xander avoided her questions, saying a deal had gone wrong.

Sarah told Kate and Jada that Philip was stable but had serious organ damage. The episode ended with Shawn and Steve telling Kevin to call his hospital roommate to get the stolen drug, but the roommate didn’t answer, leaving everyone worried about what’s next.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More