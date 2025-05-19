What role does Marissa Reyes play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored 

Fan-favorite legacy character Arianna Horton is back on Days of Our Lives—this time as a teen. To celebrate the show's landmark 60th anniversary season, fans will see a new face in the role. Actress Marissa Reyes has joined the cast as the fast-forwarded Arianna Grace Horton, Will Horton and Gabi Hernandez's daughter.

Ad

Arianna will stir up trouble with the teenagers and add a new dynamic of drama to the soap. Marissa's arrival marks Arianna's transition into her teenage years, continuing the show's history of aging out younger characters to make them a part of current storylines.

More about Days of Our Lives' Arianna Grace Horton

Ad

Trending

Arianna Grace Horton was born on-screen on May 22, 2013, as the daughter of Will Horton and Gabi Hernandez. Her conception resulted from a one-night stand between the two characters, who were teenagers at the time. The character was named in honor of two deceased family members: Gabi’s sister, Arianna Hernandez, and Will’s pseudo-sister, Grace DiMera.

Arianna was born to Sonny Kiriakis on Smith Island in a storm, a pivotal event for a number of the show's lead characters. After her birth, she was initially raised by Gabi, but her father, Will Horton, and his boyfriend, Sonny Kiriakis, had roles in raising her too. Over time, custody of Arianna changed as time passed due to several incidents, such as Gabi being jailed and eventually the marriage of Will and Sonny.

Ad

In 2020, Will and Sonny moved to Arizona, with Arianna in tow. As much as it has not been seen on television, recent updates on the show's storyline have set Arianna in New Zealand, where she has been staying with Will and Sonny since 2023.

Arianna's earlier depictions in Days of Our Lives

The character of Arianna has been portrayed by several child actresses over the years. Twins Sydnee and Harper Udell originated the role, playing Arianna from 2013 through 2019. Sydney Brower took over from 2019 to 2020, and Lane Rosa was among the last to play the character. Arianna last appeared on-screen in December 2022.

Ad

In April 2025, Soap Opera Digest announced that actress Marissa Reyes would play the role of teenage Arianna. Reyes, a native of Houston, Texas, began her acting career on the stage of youth theater. She has attended the Juilliard Complete Singer/Actor Program (short-term intensive) and UCLA's TV/Film Summer Institute.

Reyes has previously appeared in the Disney Channel series Raven's Home as Cami Rivera, as well as in Spirit Halloween, Running Point, Bosch: Legacy, and other projects. She is also aligned with an impending thriller film, The Evilry, which is in pre-production.

Ad

What to expect from Arianna's return in Days of Our Lives?

Ad

Although no details about Arianna's future storyline have been revealed, her return is one of the several character returns planned as part of the show's anniversary story. Bo and Hope Brady, Sami Brady (Arianna's grandmother), Will Horton (her father), and other legacy characters are some of the returning characters.

Reyes will appear in a multi-month story arc that could explore Arianna's relationships with her family, her sense of identity, and her reintegration into life in Salem after being away for several years. Marissa Reyes' portrayal of Arianna Horton brings a fresh perspective to Days of Our Lives' storytelling. As the character enters a new chapter, audiences can anticipate revelations that reconnect her to Salem and her large family.

Ad

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More