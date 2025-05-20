What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of Days of Our Lives (May 21, 2025)?

The Days of Our Lives episode that aired on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, focused on the fallout from Philip’s brutal beating. Sarah immediately suspected Xander and confronted him at the Kiriakis mansion. Before passing out, Philip had mentioned Sarah’s name, adding another layer of tension. Xander was soon taken to the Salem PD for questioning.

Gabi fired Javi after a messy mix-up about Arianna’s arrival, only to learn from her daughter that she had blamed the wrong person. Stephanie warned Cat about Chad’s emotional baggage, while EJ tried and failed to convince Paulina to support his efforts to reconnect with Johnny.

Belle and Shawn continued working on the search for Kevin Lambert’s old roommate, and Julie had a tense confrontation with Doug about their past.

On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, the situation between Sarah and Xander will reach a breaking point. Sarah will push for answers, but Xander may be more focused on what Philip said before collapsing.

At the Salem PD, he’ll face tough questions and may begin turning suspicion back toward Sarah. Meanwhile, Alex and Brady will get unsettling news, possibly tied to Xander’s arrest. Tension will build between Cat and Chad, especially after Stephanie’s warning starts to sink in.

What to expect from the May 21, 2025 episode of Days of Our Lives?

In the May 21, 2025 episode of Days of Our Lives, Sarah will confront Xander again, this time with fewer doubts. After Philip named her before collapsing, Xander will press Sarah for the truth about her role in the forged letter. Sarah will initially deny any involvement, but Xander will not back down.

Their conversation will turn into a full-blown argument, and it will get cut short when the police show up. Xander will be taken to the Salem Police Department for questioning. This time, the accusations won’t be false as Xander will be guilty, and the officers will have enough evidence to hold him.

At the station, Xander will face pressure to explain why he attacked Philip. He will try to shift the blame by pointing out Philip’s history of lies and manipulation. He may even bring up Sarah’s possible involvement in the letter scheme. The detectives, however, will not be sympathetic.

They will lay out the timeline, the motive, and the severity of Philip’s injuries. Xander will be forced to either stay silent or risk incriminating himself further. Meanwhile, Sarah will be left to deal with her own guilt, especially now that Philip’s words have pulled her into the situation directly.

Elsewhere, Alex and Brady will find out about Xander’s arrest. The news will come through official channels, and both men will react with concern. They’ll wonder if this means the end of Xander’s role at the company, especially with the vote for his bid still in play.

In Days of Our Lives, Brady will be more cautious, while Alex will immediately want to distance the business from Xander. Their conversation will also touch on Sarah, as both men will realize this could affect her too.

At The Spectator, Leo will continue working on the story about Philip’s beating. Chad will drop by again, and he’ll mention that he visited EJ. Leo will press for details, but Chad will be vague.

Instead, Leo will shift his focus to gathering more facts about Xander’s arrest and getting quotes from anyone at the hospital who saw Philip come in. The paper will plan to run both angles—Xander’s charges and the internal chaos at Titan.

Meanwhile, Stephanie’s warning will linger in Cat's mind. She will begin to rethink her upcoming date with Chadd. She’ll run into EJ, who will drop hints about Chad’s emotional walls. Cat may not cancel the date, but she won’t go into it with the same confidence. That hesitation will shape what happens next in her story with Chad.

Watch Days of Our Lives on NBC.

