What role does Al Calderon play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored 

Among the various new faces that come to Salem regularly in the constantly changing universe of Days of Our Lives, one of the most discussed new entries is Javi Hernandez, portrayed by Al Calderon, an actor and musician.

Javi entered in the latter part of 2024, and brings emotional complexity, cultural nuance, and energetic new life to the longtime soap.

Who is Javi Hernandez in Days of Our Lives?

Javi Hernandez is brought into the mix as Rafe and Gabi Hernandez's cousin, part of a core and endearing family in the Days universe. He comes to Salem after his mother's death, seeking to begin anew and link back to his heritage.

His character's focus is on discovering oneself, healing from emotional pain, and development, so he is an inherently interesting character in the ensemble of the show.

Javi is charming, confident, and kind, exuding a sense of openness and truthfulness to a town famous for secrets and scandals. Javi is gay, too, and instead of allowing his past difficulties to define him, he moves through life with grit and truth.

His character defies norms and provides a voice of strength and authenticity.

Javi Hernandez: A backstory of resilience

Before he arrived in Salem, Javi had been in Corpus Christi, Texas, studying to be a firefighter EMT. But things weren't easy—after being reported to his fellow workers, he was harassed by his commanding officer.

That agonizing experience finally prompted him to leave and start anew.

Now in Salem, Javi is not only here to mend wounds—he's here to flourish. As Days of Our Lives continues to grow and change, Javi Hernandez is a bold, dynamic force in its rich history.

He adds not just a greater sense of connection to the Hernandez family, but also a timely and necessary portrayal of strength, identity, and hope.

Dynamic with the Hernandez family

Javi's bond with Gabi Hernandez is particularly close. The two cousins immediately create a sibling-type relationship. Javi provides comfort, insight, and emotional support throughout Gabi's battle with her divorce from Stefan DiMera.

Their interactions together showcase a mix of humor, heart, and honesty that develops the family dynamic.

While his interactions with Rafe have been less prominent so far, Javi’s inclusion in the Hernandez family has expanded the scope of their storylines.

His cultural and emotional connections enhance the family’s relevance in the broader Salem narrative.

A flirtatious spark with Leo Stark

Javi’s love life is just beginning to unfold on screen. His first romantic interest in Salem appears to be Leo Stark, a familiar face known for stirring drama.

Their initial meeting is playful and flirtatious, with Javi showing openness and interest despite Leo’s somewhat notorious reputation.

While no official relationship has yet been formed, the rapport between the two characters promises a story of possibility.

Their relationship is full of humor, tension, and emotional possibilities, particularly since Javi has already had a go-round in love and rejection.

Although Javi Hernandez is a fairly new cast member on Days of Our Lives, he has already left a lasting mark. As Days of Our Lives continues to delve into his relationships and emotional growth, Javi is set to become an essential and cherished character in the Days tradition.

Authentically, relatably, and with strength, Javi is the kind of character-driven storytelling that makes Salem continue to grow for a new audience.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

