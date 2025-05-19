What role did Tara Reid play on Days of Our Lives? Everything you need to know

American actress Tara Reid played the role of Ashley on the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives. She was a child actor when she took over the role in 1995 and appeared in 13 episodes of the hit daytime drama.

In the soap opera, Ashley was introduced as Sami's friend who helped her escape from the hospital just before the cops caught them. Portraying Ashley's character on television changed her life, preparing her to take on bigger roles in the future.

While commenting on her character, Tara Reid told PAPER magazine (published on January 8, 2021) that she started getting a lot of media attention after appearing as Ashley on Days of Our Lives.

"I got paparazzied everywhere" — Tara Reid on her role as Ashley on Days of Our Lives

When actress Tara Reid landed her role on Days of Our Lives, she was a teenager with a fresh face who was just starting her career in the entertainment industry. Her character, Ashley, was introduced in the soap opera's storyline as one of Sami's friends. As mentioned, Ashley was the one who helped Sami escape from the hospital just before the local Salem Police Department caught them.

After her brief stint in Salem City, Tara Reid moved on to bigger productions in the entertainment industry, where she gained recognition for playing major roles. She was just 20 when she left the Peacock show, and only a few years later, she became a big name in Hollywood.

Tara Reid admitted in a 2021 interview with PAPER magazine that she had no idea how her life would change right after appearing on Days of Our Lives. She stated that she began to attract media attention after playing the role of Ashley on daytime television.

While commenting on her role as Ashley on the soap opera, Tara Reid explained that if she could give advice to her younger self, she would advise her to stay home.

"I got paparazzied everywhere, everywhere. They were outside my car, they were outside the club. Like I couldn't get away with anything. Everyone was doing the same thing, but I got in trouble for it. So that's why I'd suggest staying home," she said.

Reid also stated that her first big break as Ashley transformed her life, allowing her to land bigger roles in the entertainment industry.

More about Tara Reid's life and career

Tara Reid was born on November 9, 1975, in Wyckoff, New Jersey. She gained recognition from fans for playing the famous role of Vicky Lathum in the American Pie film series (1999, 2001, and 2012). Tara also played recurring roles as Danni Sullivan on the NBC series Scrubs (2003–2005) and Ashley on Days of Our Lives (1995).

Tara Reid began acting at the tender age of six and was a regular on the game show Child's Play. She also appeared in over 100 commercials for corporations such as McDonald's, Milton Bradley, and Crayola. After moving to Hollywood in 1997, the actress transitioned to movies and landed a role in The Big Lebowski.

Apart from playing Ashley on Days of Our Lives, Tara Reid appeared in multiple films and television shows, enhancing her acting portfolio. Reid's fans could catch a glimpse of the actress in popular productions such as A Return to Salem's Lot, Cruel Intentions, My Boss's Daughter, Charlie's Farm, and The Boys.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes of the show on Peacock.

