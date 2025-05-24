Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from May 26 to 30, 2025

The upcoming episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing from May 26 to 30, 2025, will be full of strong emotions and big moments. Family and friends come together to support Marlena and John during a tough time. John is fighting to survive, and everyone at University Hospital is united and hopeful.

At the same time, Xander faces trouble with Maggie, and Kristen’s stubborn choices cause problems for Brady. Johnny is having a hard time facing his problems, and Carrie’s surprise visit shakes up Salem. As secrets come out and trust is tested, the week will have exciting reunions, honest talks, and uncertain futures that will keep fans watching closely.

Before this, Marlena waited anxiously for John to come back after his dangerous mission to find a cure for Bo. John got hurt but is still hopeful. Hope and Ciara stay by Bo’s side, praying he gets better. The family is holding on to hope as John fights to live.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from May 26 to 30, 2025

Monday, May 26: Rallying around John

At the start of the week on Days of Our Lives, Kayla is doing everything possible at University Hospital to help John recover. Brady, Belle, and Paul wait nervously with Marlena. Steve reminds them all of John’s brave past to give them hope. Meanwhile, Maggie gets very angry with Xander, and Sarah focuses on work to avoid her feelings.

Tuesday, May 27: Desperate measures

Gabi and JJ work together to find Ari and bring him back safely. Doug feels weak and asks Leo for help, which might cause problems later. Johnny struggles with his feelings, but Chanel is there to support him. Sophia and Melinda take steps to move forward with the adoption.

Wednesday, May 28: Running from reality

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Kate and Roman have a deep talk, sharing their feelings during the stressful time. Johnny chooses to run away from his problems instead of dealing with them. Belle pushes Alex for answers, wanting to know the truth. Carrie comes back to Salem, but it’s unclear if she’s there soon enough to help.

Thursday, May 29: Tensions rise

Maggie tells Julie a secret that surprises her. Belle keeps Jada updated with all the latest news. Brady asks Kristen for help, but she says no, which makes things more difficult. Xander and EJ wait nervously for the University Hospital board’s decision, both wondering who will be in charge of the hospital.

Friday, May 30: Emotional reunions and reckonings

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Will has a touching reunion with his grandmother Marlena, bringing some much-needed comfort. Johnny feels more and more alone, and his problems get worse. Kristen has a serious argument with her brother EJ. At the end of the week, Brady, Belle, Paul, and Eric all take turns sitting by John’s bedside, sharing quiet moments full of hope and care.

This week’s episodes are full of strong emotions, surprises, and tough moments, making sure that the viewers stay hooked as Salem goes through many ups and downs.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

