Days of Our Lives recap (May 23, 2025): John sacrifices himself and gets the drug to save Bo’s life

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on May 23, 2025, Marlena waited anxiously while John, Steve, and Hope went on a dangerous mission to get Versavix, the drug that could save Bo Brady.

Back in Salem on Days of Our Lives, Bo’s family gathered at his bedside. Hope, Ciara, and Julie shared memories and feared losing him for good. Flashbacks showed how much Bo meant to everyone. John nearly died in a meth lab explosion but escaped with the drug. As he fought for his life and Bo started treatment, the episode ended with hope, love, and a prayer.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Friday, May 23, 2025

Marlena confronts Kayla and learns the truth

Marlena went to the hospital on Days of Our Lives, worried about John. Talking to Kayla, she figured out that John had gone to get the cure for Bo. Kayla admitted she knew but kept it a secret.

Marlena was upset but chose to stay hopeful, trusting John would return like always. They talked about the risks their husbands had taken over the years. Kayla shared how she once gave Bo Steve’s old jacket, and Marlena said if anyone could save Bo, it was their husbands.

Emotional vigil at Bo’s bedside

Hope sat by Bo, remembering their wedding and whispering an anniversary message. Ciara joined her, crying as she feared losing her father again. Hope comforted her, believing Bo was holding on for his family. Later, Ciara spoke to Bo alone, remembering how he made her feel safe and wishing she could fix him like Ben once fixed her bike.

Bo’s dream walk through Salem

Bo dreamed he was walking through Salem. At Horton Square, he found a bow from young Ciara and spoke to the Hortons, though no one saw him. At Brady’s Pub, he saw Kayla and Steve, but they couldn’t hear him. He yelled, “I’m right here!” but remained unseen. Back in the hospital, Bo’s vitals suddenly spiked. Ciara panicked, doctors rushed in, and Hope ran back in fear.

Fire and fight at the meth lab

At the meth lab on Days of Our Lives, John, Steve, and Shawn were trying to disable the security system when Hope arrived to help. She and John cut wires at the same time, allowing them to enter. Inside, they found chaos, chemicals, unconscious people, and a surprise attacker. John fought the man while Hope got Dr. Russell to safety. A fire broke out, and Hope tried to go back for John but was stopped.

John’s sacrifice and the final push for Bo

After the fire, the team found John badly burned but alive, holding the only vial of Versavix. “Go, save Bo,” he whispered before passing out. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Hope and Shawn gave the vial to Bo’s doctor. Surrounded by family, Bo got the treatment as everyone prayed with hope.

Marlena’s heartbreak and John’s final words

Marlena stayed by John’s side as Kayla explained his serious injuries. Marlena begged him to hold on for their kids. Steve called John a true Phoenix. As the show ended, John’s life flashed before him. He whispered, “I. Love. You.” Then his monitor flatlined, leaving everyone stunned and afraid he might not survive.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

