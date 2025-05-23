What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (May 23, 2025)?

The upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on May 23, 2025, hints at a very emotional episode as things get intense. Bo Brady's health is getting worse, and his family fears they might have to say goodbye. At the same time, Hope and Ciara hold on to hope while a risky plan is being carried out behind the scenes.

This episode also marks a special moment as Bo and Hope’s 40th wedding anniversary. As Bo fights for his life, his loved ones gather around him. Viewers will see touching flashbacks of their 1985 wedding in London, making the episode both heartbreaking and nostalgic. Meanwhile, Shawn hurries to fix the mistake that may have cost Bo his life.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on May 23, 2025

Bo’s life hangs in the balance as Hope and Ciara stand vigil

Bo Brady's heartbreaking situation has brought his family back to Greece, where he’s lying unconscious after everything that’s happened. Shawn is still struggling with guilt after accidentally shooting his dad. He and Steve try to steal a special drug that could save Bo, but their risky plan falls apart. Now, Hope and Ciara are afraid this might really be the end.

The Days of Our Lives episode also takes a look back at Bo and Hope’s beautiful wedding from 1985, reminding fans of happier times. As Ciara comforts Hope and they both hold Bo’s hand, the moment feels very serious and emotional. But there’s still a chance Shawn might return just in time to save his father.

Julie turns to prayer as the Horton family braces for loss

Back in Salem on Days of Our Lives, Julie Horton finds her own way to stay close to Bo. She holds a favorite photo of her late husband, Doug, and prays hard for a miracle. Losing Doug was already painful, and now the idea of losing Bo is almost too much for her to bear. Julie believes Doug might be watching from above and hopes he can help bring Bo back.

Julie’s part of the story brings deep emotion and a strong connection to the past. She’s disappointed in Doug III and misses the family she’s lost, which makes her hope even more that Bo will pull through. To Julie, if anyone deserves a second chance, it’s Bo.

Bo’s spiritual journey brings him closer to home

As Bo stays unconscious, the show gives us a look into his mind, where he “visits” Steve and Kayla at The Brady Pub. In this dream-like state, Bo can hear them talking, even though they don’t know he’s there. He sees how much they care and wishes he could go back to the life he lost too soon.

This emotional moment shows how strong Bo’s connection is to the people who love him. Even though they can’t see him, his spirit being there means he’s still fighting to live. It’s been almost ten years since Bo was truly happy in Salem, and now more than ever, he wants to come home.

A race against time and fate

John’s return has made things even more difficult. He tried to help save Bo, but it led to a terrible explosion. Now, no one knows if John is alive or not. Kayla tells Marlena the sad news, and both Bo and John are in danger. It’s possible that one or even both might not survive.

As the Days of Our Lives episode ends, fans are left wondering what will happen next. Will Bo make it through once again, or is this really the end of his love story with Hope?

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

