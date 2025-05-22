I absolutely hate how Days of Our Lives made me fear Xander again—I thought we left that version behind

The lovable couple, Xander and Sarah, broke up on Days of Our Lives, over the former beating up his half-brother ruthlessly, and Sarah keeping Philip's secret from her husband. While the confrontation was due for some time, the twist of the broken family that came along was unexpected.

There is no denying that longtime viewers of Days of Our Lives like me, came to appreciate the transformation that love brought in the criminal-minded Xander. Xander and Sarah's chemistry also added to the charm of their relationship. As such, the recent friction between them was not any couple's tiff, but a major rift that may not heal anytime soon.

Moreover, the scene gave us a peek into the Xander of the past, who was a merciless crook, leaving fans scared of him, and for Sarah. However, Sarah managed to hold her ground with dignity and turned the cold and harsh Xander out of the house.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives will continue to stun viewers with unexpected twists in the storyline with a medley of emotions of Salem residents in the long-running daily soap on Peacock.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's personal opinions.

Days of Our Lives: Comparing Xander of the past with his recent transformation

Alexandros Kiriakis, played by Paul Tefler, joined the Days of Our Lives storyline as Xander Cook. He was introduced in 2015 as Victor's nephew and a smalltime mercenary who worked in the field of smuggling and crime.

His initial run in Salem was tempestuous and volatile. His interactions with Nicole, Theresa, Kristen and other moody characters left his nature erratic. Some of his hot-headed moves included trying to kill Brady with a bat, and shooting Philip with a gun, that was fortunately empty-barrelled.

However, he fell in love with Sarah Horton, which changed his life. His love drove him to transform himself to suit Sarah's idea of her partner. Soon, fans saw a dedicated lover and a loving father who treated the love of his life like delicate chinaware. He achieved the category of the tough guy with a gentle heart, for Sarah and his fans.

Fans loved the change in the character and the couple that they referred to as "Xarah". Together with Victoria, their daughter, they made a pretty picture of a loving family, till recently.

Also Read: Why are there rumors about Xander leaving Days of Our Lives? Explained

Days of Our Lives: What happened to Xander's loving family?

As fans know, after Fiona proved that Xander was the Alexander in Victor's Will, he became the chief heir of the Kiriakis fortune. However, Philip presented Xander with a forged letter presumably from Victor that made the former part owner of the assets.

A fallout with Philip pushed an irked Vivian Alamain into revealing the forgery to Xander. While furious at the betrayal, Xander could not let go of Philip because of legal bindings. What Xander did not know was that Sarah knew about Philip's forgery but kept quiet.

Meanwhile, wanting to please Xander, Philip tried to steal the experimental sepsis drug, Versavix, and reverse engineer it. However, the plan failed and the theft became public knowledge.

Also Read: Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (May 19 to May 23, 2025)

Realizing Philip behind it, Xander visisted him at his Inn suite. When Philip did not deny his actions, Xander proceeded to beat him up till the victim fainted. However, the bashing crossed the limits of angry reaction and went on to become brutal and cold-blooded.

While Philip told him about Sarah knowing his secret, the latter tended to an unconscious Philip at the hospital as her patient. Wednesday's episode, dated May 21, 2025, saw Xander and Sarah face-off blaming each other. While Xander's palpable fury was evident under the surface, he hinted about Sarah's betrayal.

Sarah pointed out his recent actions as the reason why she tried to keep peace by hiding the forgery. This hurt Xander since it meant Sarah never believed in his transformation and always feared he would continue being hot-headed. On the other hand, she lied to him and kept secrets.

Also Read: I firmly believe Xander’s grudge against Philip is the most hypocritical thing on Days of Our Lives right now

This opened up a major trust issue in their marriage. While Sarah asked Xander to leave, he promised to love Victoria always. Xander sneered at Maggie and glared while challenging Sarah. Although chilling, menacing and monstrous in his wrath, Xander had a tough opponent in Sarah who stood resolute against his scary anger.

However, Days of Our Lives fans like me found the long-gone cold, merciless version of Xander return in this episode. As Xander actor Paul Tefler told Soap Opera Digest, besides rage and anger, Xander also felt a terror of loss. While fans also lost the endearing bad boy, whether Victoria manages to bring out the good side of her father in future remains to be seen.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (May 23 to 30, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Continue watching Days of Our Lives to catch Xander's next move towards his enemies and his wife in the upcoming episodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More