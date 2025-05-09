What is happening with Sarah Horton on Days of Our Lives? Plot dynamics explored

The character of Sarah Horton on Days of Our Lives was first introduced in the daytime soap opera in the year 1981 by Colin Lewis. Sarah is the daughter of Neil Curtis and Maggie Horton Kiriakis, and was conceived with the help of a fertility procedure. She left the town in 1991 with her sister Melissa Horton. In 2018, the character of Sarah Horton was reintroduced by actress Linsey Godfrey after she had been out of the picture for over 20 years.

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera, fans speculate that Sarah may be pregnant with Xander's second child. However, there is no official confirmation from Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives, premiering in 1965, is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in the history of American daytime television. This year, the show is all set to celebrate its 60th year on the air in November. The show is set in the fictional city of Salem, and the plot of the soap opera revolves around the dynamic lives of the residents of Salem.

Here's everything to know about the character of Sarah Horton from Days of Our Lives

Sarah Horton is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, first introduced in the year 1981. Over the years, the character has been portrayed by several actors. In 2018, Linsey Godfrey reintroduced the character on the soap opera when Sarah returned to Salem as a doctor. The character since her return has had complicated romantic entanglements with Rex Brady, Eric and Xander.

In the current scenario of Days of Our Lives, Sarah is back with Xander Kiriakis. The two, who had been engaged once in the past, are back together again. In the recent teaser of the soap opera, Xander and Sarah were sitting together, having a scone (or something that looked like it). Sarah while eating the scone, says,

"It tastes different."

Later, she started choking while Xander yelled for help.

Fans of the show suspect that it was a classic soap opera way of revealing her pregnancy. They are speculating that when Sarah is rushed to the hospital for "choking," it would be dramatically revealed that she is pregnant again. However, some fans also suggest that it could be something that binds the couple together and helps the characters grow close to each other.

Here's a glance into the life of Linsey Godfrey from Days of Our Lives

Linsey Godfrey is an American actress, born on July 25, 1988, in Stuart, Florida. The actress was engaged to Robert Adamson, who is best known for his role as Noah Newman from The Young and the Restless. Together, they welcomed their daughter Aleda Seren Adamson in June 2014, though they ended their engagement in 2015, the two co-parent their daughter.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Godfrey was passionate about acting and had just finished filming her first big role on a prime-time show. However, she had to postpone her acting plans as she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2006. But Godfrey battled cancer successfully and returned to the acting field after her recovery.

Apart from playing the character of Sarah Horton on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, she has been a part of other projects like The Bold and the Beautiful, Surface, Baby Obsession, The Grove, Wizards of Waverly Place, and many more.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can catch the latest episodes of the daytime soap opera on the Peacock Network.

