What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (May 9, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on May 9, 2025, the viewers can expect drama and tension as several characters face tough situations. Big moments will happen that will impact important relationships and storylines.

In this episode of Days of Our Lives, Felicity Greene will feel guilty about Sarah Horton's hospital stay, but Chad DiMera and Cat Greene will help her feel better. Meanwhile, EJ DiMera will make an important promise as he deals with what happened with his son, Johnny.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on May 9, 2025

Felicity’s guilt over Sarah’s hospitalization

Felicity Greene didn’t mean to hurt Sarah Horton, but after Sarah ate a lemon scone that Felicity made, she had an allergic reaction and had to be rushed to the hospital. Although Chanel Dupree DiMera gave Sarah the scone, it was Felicity’s changes to the recipe that caused the problem.

As Sarah recovers, Felicity will feel guilty, even though she didn’t know her changes would cause harm. The incident will upset her, especially since it ruined Sarah and Xander’s weekend plans. Thankfully, Chad and Cat will help her feel better, reminding her it wasn’t her fault.

Sarah’s recovery and Xander’s focus shift

Although Sarah's allergic reaction caused a lot of chaos, the good news is that she will fully recover. Xander Kiriakis, who was scared when Sarah suddenly collapsed, will feel much better once he knows she’s going to be okay. However, with their weekend trip ruined, Xander will turn his focus back to his goal of buying the hospital.

This storyline on Days of Our Lives is getting more exciting as Xander, with the help of Alex Kiriakis, works through the challenges in their business deal. As things heat up, there will be more tension. Stephanie Johnson will continue to feel uneasy about the scandalous novel she wrote, but Alex won’t stop pushing her to turn it into a bestseller.

EJ’s promise to protect Johnny

EJ DiMera is feeling confused and worried as he tries to remember the details of his own shooting. He recalls putting a memory card in his pocket just before Johnny entered the room with a gun, but his memory is unclear because of the time he spent in a coma. As EJ’s memories start to return, he becomes more determined than ever to protect his son, Johnny.

He doesn’t want Johnny to go to prison for shooting him, so EJ makes a serious promise to do whatever it takes to keep Johnny out of trouble. This promise could lead to unexpected twists in the mystery about who shot EJ. As more clues come together, EJ might start making new guesses about who is really responsible for what happened.

Javi and Leo's heart-to-heart

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Javi Hernandez will share his personal struggles with Leo Stark about the ongoing problems in his family. This moment will give a deeper look into Javi’s challenges, and Leo’s advice could be key in helping Javi figure out how to deal with his family situation. Their conversation will add complexity to the relationships in Salem, showing how things continue to change.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

