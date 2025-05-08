Who sent a ‘get well soon’ card to EJ DiMera? Everything to know as the Days of Our Lives twist shocks both viewers and characters

The Days of Our Lives May 7 episode had a shocking twist that both characters and fans were taken aback by. In a surprising moment, EJ DiMera opened a "Get Well Soon" card, but the actual surprise was not that someone had enough thought to send it, but who the sender was. It was sent by his brother, Stefan DiMera, who was assumed to be missing following a kidnapping.

With the DiMera family drama at an all-time high and Stefan's mysterious vanishing, this innocent gesture has opened a floodgate of theories and questions. Let's review everything we do and don't know about this explosive twist.

The Days of Our Lives: A surprising delivery

When EJ saw the envelope with the DiMera name on it, he hoped that it would be from his son, Johnny. Instead, he was surprised that it was from Stefan—a name that hadn't been mentioned in quite a while. Given their formerly strained relationship, EJ didn't take the sentiment so much to heart. He balled up the card in frustration and threw it away. But the message in the envelope is not the actual mystery. The mystery is why and how Stefan, lost and potentially being held captive, sent it in the first place.

The Days of Our Lives: Where has Stefan been?

The last time Stefan appeared on screen on Days of Our Lives, he was kidnapped by Vivian Alamain’s loyal henchman Ivan. After that, he vanished without a trace. Vivian even faked his signature to divorce Gabi, despite Stefan warming up to a reconciliation with her. Since then, fans and characters alike have assumed that Vivian has kept Stefan hidden away somewhere for her selfish ends.

If Stefan sent this card personally, does that imply he's free? If so, why hasn't he returned to Salem or contacted Gabi, the love of his life? Could this be a clever hint that he's alive and gearing up for a return?

The Days of Our Lives: Is Vivian back to her tricks?

Of course, everything is not as it appears in Salem. There's a good chance that Vivian sent the card herself, signing Stefan's name to maintain the fiction that he departed of his own accord. But that ploy feels strangely timed. Why remind everyone about Stefan's existence if she's attempting to conceal his whereabouts?

If this is Vivian's work, it might be just part of a bigger plan. Maybe she has no desire other than to plant seeds of confusion among the DiMera clan or set the stage for a future manipulation to take back the DiMera empire.

The Days of Our Lives: The DiMera empire is vulnerable

This card and what it might mean arrive at a pivotal moment in the Days of Our Lives plotline. EJ is rebounding from recent losses. Kristen has lost the family business. Vivian's efforts to claim the Kiriakis fortune through Philip's ill-fated plan have collapsed. And with Chad DiMera's impending departure in the not-too-distant future, there's an open power vacuum in the DiMera family.

If Stefan is alive, now would be the ideal time for his shocking return. The DiMeras are broken, and Stefan may be the key to bringing—or further complicating—the dynasty back together.

The Days of Our Lives: A twist that changes everything

Whether this card signals Stefan’s escape from captivity or another one of Vivian’s deceptions, one thing is clear: the DiMera story is far from over. The Days of Our Lives has expertly planted the seeds of a thrilling future storyline, leaving viewers eagerly speculating about what’s to come.

Is Stefan waiting to make a surprise entrance? Or is Vivian playing another long con? Either way, viewers need to steel themselves—because in Salem, even a mundane greeting card can shift the balance of power.

See the drama play out on the Days of Our Lives every weekday at 6 p.m. EDT on Peacock.

