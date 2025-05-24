Who is Bo Brady fame Peter Reckell on Days of Our Lives? Everything to know as the character’s fate hangs in the balance

Peter Reckell debuted as Bo Brady on the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives in 1983. A rebellious yet endearing character, Bo quickly became a fan favorite due to his romance with Hope Williams, played by Kristian Alfonso. Their on-screen chemistry established them as one of daytime television's beloved supercouples.

In an interview with TV Source Magazine on March 16, 2023, Reckell talked about his on-screen relationship,

"For Bo and Hope, their best love stories are always ones where the circumstances keep them apart and they are struggling to get back together. That’s what we have coming up here as these circumstances will keep them apart but obviously you know their love is going to carry them through."

In celebration of the show's 60th anniversary, both Reckell and Alfonso are set to return for a special storyline airing in May 2025.

Bo Brady's major arcs on Days of Our Lives

Bo is in a coma (Image via Instagram/@dayspeacock)

Bo Brady has had several major storylines throughout his time on the show since his introduction in 1983. Bo was initially introduced as a troublemaker with a bad history. He later turned into a cop and a central character in the fictional city of Salem. One of his signature storylines was his love affair with Hope Williams, which made them a leading supercouple.

In 2015, Bo was diagnosed with a tumor on the brain and passed away shortly after he had reunited with Hope. It was later revealed that he had been abducted and was in a coma. In a recent plot, he was mistakenly shot by his son Shawn, when he was attempting to save Hope, with his life remaining uncertain.

In the March 16, 2023, interview with TV Source Magazine, Reckell commented on his decades-long career on Days of Our Lives,

"I first left the show over ten years ago [in 2012]. I came back because Bo’s absence was really felt strongly by the audience. They didn’t have a chance to really say goodbye. So I came back for that stint, where Bo passed away [in 2015], so that the audience had a chance to say goodbye to Bo. At the time we thought that that was going to be it."

He added,

"There was so much uncertainty with the future of Daytime. We are one of four shows left, and who knew what was going to happen to Days of Our Lives? But despite all the odds it is still going, and now we’ve gotten picked up and we’re going to make it to the 60th anniversary, which is astounding."

What is happening with Bo Brady currently on Days of Our Lives?

As of May 2025, Bo Brady's storyline on Days of Our Lives has taken a dramatic turn. Bo had been in a coma since 2023 because of a gunshot wound inflicted by his son, Shawn, during a confrontation in Greece. Bo is now facing a critical health crisis.

He has developed sepsis, and his survival depends on an experimental drug that has not yet received FDA approval. Shawn and Steve have come up with a plan to get the medication. Notwithstanding the ethical and legal concerns, they are doing everything in their power to save Bo's life.

These plot threads are in keeping with the show's 60th-anniversary celebrations, where both Peter Reckell (Bo) and Kristian Alfonso (Hope) will be reprising their roles. Reckell has expressed interest in making his return more permanent, though official confirmation from the show is pending.

On May 6, 2025, Reckell retweeted his post from May 4, 2018, which said,

“On this day, what seems like a lifetime ago, I realized I was the luckiest man on Earth! What a gift, what a ride, it was amazing!”

He added the caption,

“Several of you responded by asking me to come back to DOOL. I would love to go back, the show just has to find room for me. Thanks so much for your continued support, it means a lot after all these years!!"

About Peter Reckell

Peter Reckell is an American actor and musician best known for his portrayal of Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives and the spinoff series Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. He was born on May 7, 1955, in Elkhart, Indiana.

Reckell's performance earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in 2009. Beyond daytime television, he has appeared in primetime series like Knots Landing and stage productions such as Jesus Christ Superstar.

Reckell is a graduate of the Boston Conservatory at Berklee with a BFA in theater. He is also a musician who released a self-titled album in 2003. He is married to singer Kelly Moneymaker, and they have one daughter.

