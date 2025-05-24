Days of Our Lives weekly update (May 19 to 23, 2025):  Xander beats Philip, John dies saving Versavix, and Ari rebels against Gabi

The week of May 19–23, 2025, on Days of Our Lives delivered a powerful blend of heartbreak, explosive confrontations, and high-stakes drama as Salem’s residents were thrust into emotional chaos. From a brutal assault to the tragic loss of a beloved character, the town was left reeling with the consequences of secrets, sacrifices, and shattered trust.

As the search for the dangerous drug Versavix reached a fiery climax, relationships were tested, loyalties questioned, and families pushed to their breaking point. This week in Days of Our Lives marked the end of one chapter and the uncertain beginning of another, with one hero gone and another’s fate hanging in the balance.

Days of Our Lives: Xander’s rage leaves Philip bloodied

Tensions between Xander and Philip peaked when Xander beat Philip to the ground after learning more about his fraudulent schemes. Before losing consciousness, Philip revealed that Sarah had known about his deception all along. Xander walked away from the scene, and Philip was later found unconscious by his mother, Kate. She told Jada she believed Xander was responsible for the assault.

Meanwhile, Sarah confided in Maggie, who noticed Xander’s bruised knuckles, further fueling suspicions. When Sarah confronted Xander, he deflected by questioning her honesty. Sarah admitted she’d hidden Philip’s fraud, believing it was the right thing to do. Their exchange escalated, ending with Sarah asking Xander to leave. Though he vowed not to give up on Victoria, he packed his bags and moved out.

Days of Our Lives: Julie's ultimatum and Doug’s debt

Julie was appalled to see Doug III working at the pub and accused him of manipulating Roman. Furious, she refused to return until Doug was gone. However, Doug was trying to earn money to buy back a necklace for Julie as a gesture of remorse before leaving Salem. Additionally, he found himself being harassed by a persistent bookie demanding interest on a loan.

Holly tried to help Doug prepare for his GED exam, but his only genuine interest was in poetry. After one of their sessions, a mysterious man followed Holly and photographed her, suggesting she may be in more danger than she realizes.

Family fractures: Gabi, Javi, and Ari

Ari’s arrival in Days of Our Lives stirred up more family tension. Gabi was furious when Javi failed to pick her up at the airport and fired him in anger. Fed up, Javi quit and later opened up to Leo about the homophobic harassment he endured while working in Texas. Meanwhile, Ari revealed she didn’t want to attend her graduation, disappointing Gabi—but she agreed to stay for the summer.

That night, Ari sneaked out to the Small Bar and ran into Doug. The two went back to his place to celebrate her birthday. As Gabi frantically tried to reach her daughter, Ari ignored the calls and continued the celebration, showing signs of possible rebellion ahead.

Days of Our Lives: Career conflicts and domestic shifts

Alex handed Stephanie’s manuscript to Kate for feedback, hoping she would take over the publishing division. Unaware of his actions, Stephanie ultimately decided not to publish the novel. Alex kept quiet about his arrangement with Kate, setting the stage for future conflict.

Meanwhile, Paulina informed EJ that she would not help him reconcile with Johnny. She also revealed that Abe had voted in favor of Xander’s proposal. Later, Paulina and Abe gifted their old home to Johnny and Chanel, who celebrated by decorating the space after a successful hospital fundraiser.

Versavix mission ends in tragedy

Shawn, Steve, and Hope tracked Versavix to a meth lab, where events quickly spiraled out of control. John joined the raid to help recover the drug. Amid the chaos, a junkie attacked Jeffrey, and John stepped in to protect him. A fire broke out inside the warehouse. Hope managed to rescue Jeffrey but could not re-enter the building.

In a final act of courage, John shielded the remaining vials of Versavix with his body and secured one to help save Bo. Though he was pulled from the fire alive, his injuries were extensive. At the hospital, with Marlena by his side, John whispered his love before passing away. Hope delivered the Versavix vial to Bo, and with Ciara and Shawn, she prayed for his survival.

This emotionally charged week in Days of Our Lives ended in heartbreak and uncertainty. As Bo clings to life and relationships remain in tatters, viewers are left wondering what comes next.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

