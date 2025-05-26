Who is Mary Beth Evans? Everything to know as the actress completes 39 years on Days of Our Lives

Mary Beth Evans is an American television actress known for her role as Kayla Brady on the Days of Our Lives. With four decades in daytime, Evans has become a household name in daytime television, earning multiple Emmy Awards not only for her acting but also for her production work. Even off-screen, she is a devoted wife and mother of three children.

She celebrates a milestone on May 26, 2025, of being 39 years into the daytime since she first appeared as Kayla Brady on Days of Our Lives.

From her debut in 1986 to today, Evans has brought heart, depth to the role, creating one half of the iconic duo "Steve and Kayla" that fans adore till date.

Even Stephen Nichols, who portrays Steve "Patch" Johnson—Kayla's long-time beau and on-screen love interest—honored the occasion with a heartwarming post on Instagram. In a montage video filled with a montage of memories from the experience that they've had together, Nichols posted:

"Today marks 39 years since @marybeth.evans first walked into Salem—and into my life. From the very beginning, she’s been my partner, and I couldn’t ask for a better friend, collaborator or co-conspirator in all things Steve & Kayla."

The journey of Days of Our Lives star Mary Beth Evans

Mary Beth Evans comes from Pasadena, California, was born on March 7, 1961, and grew up in Orange County. She started in show business in the early 1980s with guest appearances on television shows such as Knight Rider, Remington Steele, and Murder, She Wrote.

Kayla Brady wasn't just a new nurse on Days of Our Lives—she was a quietly strong, deeply compassionate character who had a vision for people's better selves. It was that warmth that melted Steve Johnson's tough exterior and created one of the most iconic supercouples in soap opera lore.

Evans first left Days in 1992 but returned to the series in 2006, once again teaming up with Nichols. After a short stint of leaving in 2009, she returned again in 2010 and has remained on the show ever since. Her commitment to the character and the fans has never wavered.

Beyond Salem, Evans had other prominent daytime roles. She played Katherine Bell on General Hospital from 1993 to 1999 and later joined As the World Turns as Sierra Esteban. Her skill at bringing to life such a diverse range of characters has earned her respect across the soap universe.

Beyond acting: A creative force

Mary Beth Evans is not only an actress—she's a producer and Emmy-winning content creator. Since 2010, she's appeared in and produced the online series The Bay. Her efforts on the show have earned her several Daytime Emmy Awards for acting and producing.

In 2016, she became the first person to win three Emmys in a single year—a rare feat that highlighted her diverse skill set and commitment to storytelling. She's also appeared on primetime television programs such as Law & Order: SVU, Criminal Minds, and Chasing Life, further expanding creative horizons beyond the daytime.

A legacy that continues

Despite her long and successful career, Evans remains grounded. She’s been married to cosmetic surgeon Dr Michael Schwartz since 1985, and together they’ve raised three children. As Days of Our Lives remains on Peacock, the fans, co-stars, and soap enthusiasts around the world are all rejoicing at this 39th anniversary.

To 39 years of "Sweetness"—and to many more stories yet to come in Mary Beth Evans' amazing journey.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

