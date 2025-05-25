Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (May 26 to May 30, 2025)

NBC's Days of Our Lives premiered in November 1965 and was created by the producer couple Betty and Ted Corday. The show is set in the fictional Salem City and focuses on the lives of the members of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families. Days Of Our Lives revolves around themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, family feuds, drama, and scandals.

Soap Hub and Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the new episodes of Days of Our Lives from May 26, 2025, and May 30, 2025, reveal that things will get extremely dramatic in Salem. John Black's character will come to his unfortunate end while trying to save Bo Brady from a lab explosion, and Xander Kiriakis will end up going to meet Philip Kiriakis in the hospital.

3 major developments to expect on Days of Our Lives from May 26, 2025, to May 30, 2025

1) John Black meets his unfortunate end while trying to save Bo Brady from a disastrous lab explosion

In the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that John Black's character will be in a fatal lab explosion and will most probably end up losing his life. Bo Brady will receive a miracle and end up being able to start a new chapter in his life, while John Black will end up getting terminally injured while trying to save him.

Spoilers reveal that Marlena Evans will get the news of John's injuries delivered and she will end up being extremely affected. Kayla Johnson will try her level best to save John Black while his life hangs on by a thread. Steve Johnson will be shown looking up at John Black as his hero. Residents of Salem will prepare themselves to say goodbye to John.

2) Xander Kiriakis will go to visit Philip Kiriakis at the Salem University Hospital

Recently, on the soap opera, Xander Kiriakis had hit his brother Philip Kiriakis so badly during a horrible confrontation that he ended up at the Salem University Hospital. In addition to that, Xander had a terrible time finding out that his wife Sarah Horton Kiriakis was also a part of the forgery plan and had deliberately kept the secret of the forged letter from him.

Spoilers reveal that in the upcoming week's episodes of the show, Philip will be shown regaining consciousness from his injuries and he would have to take the difficult decision to decide whether or not he wanted to press charges against his brother. Philip might end up caving and telling the Salem Police Department a lie and not blame Xander.

3) EJ DiMera and Xander Kiriakis wait to see the results of who had acquired rights to Salem University Hospital

In the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, both Xander Kiriakis and EJ DiMera will be awaiting the board's vote results to find out who among them had been able to acquire the rights to own Salem University Hospital.

The board will meet and have a hard time deciding whether the DiMeras or the Kiriakises got to control the working of the huge hospital and its finances and spoilers also reveal that a potential third contender could be thrown into the mix.

Fans can watch and stream episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

