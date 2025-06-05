Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (June 6 to 13, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

A sombre atmosphere prevails in Days of Our Lives' upcoming episodes as the town bids John Black a respectful and loving farewell. With the Salem hero's last journey approaching, all his loved ones gather to pay their respects. A cured Bo is also expected to arrive soon.
Meanwhile, the homecoming of family members will add to more drama in town. With both Arianna and Will Horton in town, Gabi will learn more facts about her daughter. Elsewhere, Kate is worried about Philip and urges him to wake up soon.
The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives presented a final heroic action on John's exit arc. Simultaneously, Bo's cure and return were teased. The story arc also involved Philip and Xander's enmity and brought back Kevin. As Kevin stole Dr. Russell's experimental sepsis drug at Philip's behest, Shawn and Steve got onto the thief and the black marketeers.
They landed at the meth lab where the drug was stored, along with John and Hope. However, an explosion and resulting fire killed the thugs and injured John, while he saved the drug from damage. Despite the best care, John passed away, while Bo responded to the drug and woke up.
Meanwhile, the long-running Peacock daily soap saw Xander brutally thrashing Philip, leading to the latter's blackout. The fictional town of Salem also witnessed the breakdown of Sarah and Xander's loving marriage.
Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.
Days of Our Lives: The ISA hero gets a loving farewell
Monday's episode, dated June 2, 2025, saw John pass away as Marlena hugged him close. At the same time, a hallucinating Bo dreamt of meeting Zack, who instructed him to return to the living world. As such, Bo woke up to his wife calling him.
The upcoming week will see John's family returning to pay him their last respects. As the funeral preparations go on, Tony and Anna DiMera will return. Anna will comfort Carrie, and together they will support Marlena.
A devastated Marlena will find support in Julie, Maggie, Kayla and Paulina. Elsewhere, little Rachel will be told about Grandpa John's passing as she realizes her dream came true.
Days of Our Lives: Gabi gets to know her daughter's other side
A fortnight ago, Tuesday's episode, dated May 20, 2025, saw Arianna arrive home to visit her mother for the summer. While Gabi was elated to have her daughter after a long time, Ari's behavior raised concerns. On her birthday night, Ari skipped home to spend the time in intimacy with Doug III. She also asked her mother for inexplicable sums of money.
The upcoming episodes will see the mother-daughter duo at loggerheads. Since Gabi will question Ari's actions, the girl will come back rebellious. Meanwhile, Will Horton may meet Gabi and give her input about their daughter. The parents may share concerns over Ari's closeness with the shady Doug III.
Days of Our Lives: Jennifer corners Chad over his romantic choice
While Chad DiMera is finally showing signs of moving on from his grief over Abigail's death, EJ has given him a boost by forcing him to have a date with Cat. However, Jennifer Horton is in town for John's funeral and will have an opinion about Chad's romantic life.
The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest, Jennifer will chastise him for his affection for Cat. As she will express displeasure about Cat, Chad will be forced to come forward in the latter's defence. This will give an unintended and additional push to their impending romance.
Also Read: Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (June 2 to June 6, 2025)
Days of Our Lives: The Kiriakis vs Kiriakis war may take the next step
Recently, Xander Kiriakis thrashed his half-brother, Philip Kiriakis, for the latter's thoughtless move on Friday, May 16, 2025. While the latter landed at the hospital unconscious, his last revelations broke up his brother's marriage.
Thursday's episode, dated May 29, 2025, saw Commissioner Jada arrest the Titan CEO. However, with Philip unconscious and very little evidence to charge him with, Xander may soon go scot-free. Meanwhile, in police custody, Xander will need to appoint an attorney to represent him. He may reach out to Melinda Trask to help him out of the mess.
At the same time, Kate will ask Philip to wake up and speak so that his culprit can be punished. The spoilers hint at Philip waking up. However, whether he honestly opens up about past events or stays tight-lipped remains to be seen.
Also Read: “Being charming is not the same as being good” — Paul Telfer breaks down Xander’s fall from grace on Days of Our Lives
Continue watching Days of Our Lives to find out Philip's decision and witness Salem bidding John a reverential adieu.