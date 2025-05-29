Days of Our Lives recap (May 29, 2025): Kristen comforts Rachel, Kayla outsmarts EJ & Xander, and an arrest shocks all

On the May 29, 2025 episode of Days of Our Lives, Salem is rocked by emotional revelations, shifting alliances, and a shocking arrest. Kristen does her best to comfort Rachel, who finally opens up about the night EJ was shot. Though Rachel didn’t witness the actual shooting, she reveals seeing Johnny with a gun during a fight with EJ.

A the hospital, Kayla takes control of the chaotic boardroom drama by proposing an anonymous vote to keep EJ and Xander from manipulating the outcome. As the vote approaches a tie, Brady is left with the deciding ballot. However, before anything can be finalized, Jada arrives and stuns everyone by arresting Xander in the hospital lobby.

With secrets coming to light and tensions higher than ever, Salem’s power players are scrambling for control. Meanwhile, others struggle just to protect the ones they love.

Rachel opens up about the night EJ was shot

Rachel finally confides in Kristen about what she saw the night EJ was shot. She revealed that she witnessed Johnny and EJ in a heated argument and Johnny had a gun. Though she didn’t see the actual shooting, Rachel admits she got scared and ran upstairs before hearing anything else.

She kept quiet for months to avoid getting Johnny in trouble and because she believed EJ got what he deserved after kidnapping her grandmother. Kristen comforts the child, but the emotional weight of the secret continues to affect Rachel, prompting a visit to the hospital for a checkup.

Kayla tries to break the power struggle

In today's Days of Our Lives, Kayla, fed up with the constant power plays between EJ and Xander over the hospital board, decides it's time for a different approach. She proposes an anonymous vote to ensure board members can make their choice without fear of intimidation.

With Maggie, Julie, and Chad supporting her, Kayla makes it clear that neither candidate will be allowed to bully their way into control. Just as the vote is about to begin, Xander arrives with his usual bravado. However, he is met with resistance from the women determined to protect the hospital’s future.

Jada shocks Salem with a public arrest

As the hospital board prepares to cast a crucial vote, Jada arrives at the last moment and stuns everyone by arresting Xander in front of the crowd. Belle and EJ watch with satisfaction as Jada turns Xander around and cuffs him. Suspicion has been mounting over Xander’s possible involvement in Philip’s attack.

Now, Jada has enough to move forward. The arrest shocks the boardroom, shaking up the vote and the power struggle between Xander and EJ. Salem is left reeling as one major player in Days of Our Lives is taken down.

Brady’s vote becomes the deciding factor in the hospital’s future

In Days of Our Lives, the hospital board finds itself evenly split between EJ and Xander, leaving Brady as the pivotal vote. Kayla pulls him aside to reveal that the hospital’s future now depends on his choice. Brady faces a difficult decision, burdened by Rachel’s unsettling confession and Kristen’s request for discretion.

Both candidates have serious flaws, and neither option feels right. As he contemplates his vote, Brady is caught between protecting the hospital’s interests and navigating his strained relationships. He knows that his decision will have lasting consequences for Salem’s most important medical institution.

Maggie and Julie stand united against Xander’s intimidation

In Days of Our Lives, Maggie and Julie find common ground as they stand firm against Xander’s ongoing attempts to intimidate their family. After witnessing his aggressive behavior and hearing about his relentless harassment of Sarah and Victoria, they know it’s time to take a stand.

United with Kayla and the other women on the hospital board, they make it clear that Xander’s bullying will no longer be tolerated. Their determination sends a message that protecting their loved ones is their priority, even if it means going head-to-head with one of Salem’s unpredictable figures.

