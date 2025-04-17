Days of Our Lives actress Elia Cantu hints at a possible romantic future for Shawn and Jada

In an interview with Soaps.com on April 16, 2025, Days of Our Lives star Elia Cantu hinted at a potential romance between her character, Jada Hunter, and Shawn Brady. Things were never the same for Jada after her fiancé, Rafe Hernandez, cheated on her with Sami Brady.

While he did come clean about it immediately, it might be too late for him to salvage their relationship, especially now that Jada and Shawn are getting closer than ever.

Jada and Shawn have known each other for years, and their connection is undeniably strong. So, when the opportunity for intimacy arises, they inevitably give in. Could this be the beginning of a serious romance between the two?

Days of Our Lives: Elia Cantu dishes on Jada and Shawn's potential romance

Elia Cantu explained how Jada and Shawn unexpectedly ended up in bed together. The Days of Our Lives actress revealed that their shared "trauma bonding" ignited an instant and intense connection.

"I would say they connected quickly, 'trauma bonding,' you would call it," Cantu added. "They're both very familiar with each other. Sometimes, in life, that just happens. You’re in that place, you’re very vulnerable."

As for whether Shawn and Jada actually have a shot at a real and serious relationship, Cantu isn't ruling it out.

"I think it’s always fun when two different people get together," the Days of Our Lives actress said. "I think there’s an exciting part, too, because it’s like, ‘Oh, we’ve never seen this pair before!’ And so, I think it brought a level of excitement. But to answer your question… I think they have a lot in common and I think they do vibe well, for sure. The chemistry is great."

What's next for Shawn, Jada, and Rafe on Days of Our Lives?

Elia Cantu hints at Jada and Shawn's romance on DOOL (Image via Getty)

Elia Cantu knows her character has landed in a complicated emotional triangle with Rafe and Shawn. While Jada isn’t buying Rafe’s excuses for sleeping with Sami, her lingering feelings for him make the situation even messier.

That doesn’t mean she isn’t open to walking away from Rafe—especially if it means exploring something deeper with Shawn. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on April 14, 2025, Cantu said she's open to the idea of Jada getting involved with a new man, particularly Shawn.

"I was very open to expand the men in her life, for sure," Cantu shared. "And Brandon [Beemer, Shawn] has been great. Brandon’s really good. He’s a great actor. He’s always open to go over lines and prepare. We ave a good back-and-forth, a good chemistry, I feel, and it works well. It’s always nice to switch things up," she added.

Meanwhile, Cantu hinted at what the future has in store for Rafe and Jada. In the same interview, the Days of Our Lives star said infidelity won't be the only storm the couple will have to weather.

"They’re going to be tested, and there’s going to be another obstacle coming around the corner. Right now, they’re on a break. He wants space, so they’re just having space [from each other]. Plus, you’re going to see how Rafe is going to deal with the news he received about Jada and Shawn. We still have to see that unfold. Shawn is his friend… or was. You’ll see Rafe’s side of dealing with what happened," she said.

Jada Hunter and Rafe Hernandez first met in Salem in 2022. While they developed feelings almost right away, they didn't pursue them due to work-related matters. Ultimately, they gave in to their feelings and made things official in 2023. Now engaged, their future hangs in the balance after betrayal rocked their relationship.

Jada and Shawn shared an intimate time on February 24, 2025. Fans are rooting for them to be the next power couple of Salem. Fans noted how passionately Shawn looks at Jada and how undeniable their chemistry is. Meanwhile, some fans think Jada deserves a better man than Rafe, and Shawn perfectly fits the bill.

Watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock, weekdays at 6 am ET.

