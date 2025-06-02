Days of Our Lives recap (June 2, 2025): John says his final goodbye while Bo struggles to wake

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, aired on June 2, 2025, John and Bo fought for their lives in the hospital. Marlena and Kayla stayed by John’s side, while Bo’s family hoped and waited for him to wake up. The tension grew with tough choices ahead.

The Days of Our Lives episode focused on family love and struggles. Marlena remembered the years she shared with John, while Bo faced a battle inside his mind between hope and giving up. The story showed how strong loyalty and courage can be.

Both men were weak, and the episode mixed heartfelt memories with urgent hospital scenes. The love from family and friends was clear, even as the future looked uncertain.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Monday, June 2, 2025

Marlena’s vigil and John’s declining health

The Days of Our Lives episode started with Marlena sitting quietly by John’s hospital bed, looking sad but full of love. She held a coin Belle had given her, reminding her of a hopeful time in Italy when they wished for John’s recovery. Marlena thought about all the different sides of John, but said she always knew who he really was. She spoke softly about their shared past and love.

Suddenly, John began to struggle to breathe, and alarms went off. Kayla quickly gave him oxygen while Marlena tried to help him breathe. The situation grew worse fast. With no other options, Marlena sadly said it might be time to call a priest, preparing for the worst.

Steve and Kayla entered, hearts heavy. Steve apologized, but John said he had no regrets. They remembered their early days working together. Marlena then asked Steve and Kayla to leave her alone with John. She and John shared their last loving words. Marlena told him it was okay to let go, and he could finally rest.

Bo’s family holds on tight

Across town on Days of Our Lives, Hope, Ciara, and Shawn stayed by Bo’s hospital bed. Hope didn’t want to leave, hoping Bo would get better. They remembered Bo’s stories, shown in a flashback of him telling Zack a bedtime story. When Bo’s eyes moved, the doctor was called, but nothing changed right away.

Bo slipped into a dream, and he tried to enter the pub but found it empty except for Zack, who was working as a bartender. In the dream, Bo struggled with staying alive or letting go. Zack gently told him to come back to his family, reminding him he was loved.

Hope, Ciara, and Shawn appeared in the dream, encouraging Bo to fight. The dream showed happy memories of Bo and Hope, including their wedding and adventures.

Love and Hope in the face of tragedy

Back in John’s hospital room on Days of Our Lives, Steve begged Kayla for a way to save John, feeling as desperate as they did with Bo. With no options left, Steve and Kayla broke down in tears. Marlena stayed beside John, quietly crying.

As Marlena held him, John’s heart stopped. Her soft vows and memories showed their deep love. The episode ended on this sad, heavy moment.

At the same time, Hope urged Bo to keep fighting. Suddenly, Bo’s signs got better, and he started to code. Hope collapsed on his bed, telling him to hang on. The episode closed with the family hoping for a miracle.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

