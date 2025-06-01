Days of Our Lives weekly update (May 26 to 30, 2025): John's hospitalised, while Tate interrupts the adoption process 

This past week on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives was filled with emotional moments that brought fans to tears and shocking revelations that left fans with dropped jaws. While the Black family prayed for John's recovery, the DiMeras identified a new suspect in EJ's case, who was also a DiMera. This week was packed with drama that kept viewers on the edge of their seats, wondering what would happen next.

Days of Our Lives is a long-running American soap opera that first aired in 1965. Set in the fictional town of Salem, it follows the dramatic lives, loves, and secrets of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families.

John Black's return and recovery on Days of Our Lives

In the previous episodes of Days of Our Lives, Marlena had been trying to find her husband, John, but with no luck. However, just as she was on the verge of giving up, she found out that John had met with an explosive accident that had brutally injured him. That left John at the hospital recovering from his injuries.

Marlena, Brady, Belle, Steve, and other members of the Black family were at the hospital by his side. At the beginning of the week, Marlena stayed strong and asked John to keep fighting and not leave them. However, as time went by, his health kept declining with no signs of recovery. Although by the end of the week, changes in his health were seen as he started regaining consciousness.

Did Rachel see who shot EJ?

Elsewhere in Salem, Rachel was seen with Kristen, where she revealed that on the night her Uncle EJ got shot, she had seen Johnny with a gun. Rachel shared that she saw the father and son duo getting into a fiery argument. However, she revealed that she did not see who shot the bullet, admitting that Uncle EJ deserved it after kidnapping her grandmother.

Kristen soothed the little girl who had been keeping the secret, as she was scared that if she revealed the secret about seeing Johnny with a gun on the same night when EJ got shot, it could land him in trouble.

Tate interrupted Sophia's adoption plan on Days of Our Lives

Sophia, who was discussing possible adoption options with Melinda at Brady's pub, was interrupted by Amy, Sophia's mother. Amy was furious when she found out that Sophia had chosen to give up the child, despite having counseled her to keep it. However, upon hearing the mother-daughter duo quarrel about the adoption, Melinda revealed her experience as a teenager who got pregnant.

Her heartfelt story about her teenage pregnancy and the sacrifices her family made moved the two women deeply, helping them connect and understand each other better. However, when Tate, the father of the baby, learned that Sophia was consulting with Melinda about the adoption process, he objected. He had issues with Melinda's involvement because he was aware of her past and her involvement in stealing Nicole's child.

What else happened this week on Days of Our Lives?

Elsewhere in Salem, Gabi and Arianna's strained relationship worsened after Ari's impromptu night out. Jada shocked everyone as she arrested Xander Kiriakis for assaulting Philip Kiriakis. Meanwhile, at the Kiriakis family mansion, Alex confronted Stephanie and Philip after he found the forged letter. On the other hand, Sarah revealed that she kept a secret to protect the faith of Titan Industry.

Viewers can catch Days of Our Lives on the NBC Network and Paramount+.

