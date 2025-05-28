Days of Our Lives recap (May 28, 2025): Johnny denies shooting EJ, while Kiriakis family tensions escalate

The May 28, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives advanced key storylines across Salem and abroad as several characters faced difficult decisions. In Estonia, Steve, Andrew, and Paul made progress in the mission to locate John Black. Marlena remained behind and was confronted by a shocking figure from her past.

Back in Salem, the fallout from Philip’s forged letter and secret alliance with Stephanie strained Alex, Sarah, and Xander's relationships. It threatened personal and business relationships within the Kiriakis family. Meanwhile, Johnny continued to deny involvement in EJ’s shooting, but new testimony from Rachel raised doubts about his innocence.

At the hospital, Carrie and Abe visited John and showed support for Marlena. This episode of Days of Our Lives brought together intrigue, family conflict, and emotional reflection.

Johnny insists on innocence as Rachel’s testimony raises questions

The investigation into EJ’s shooting took a dramatic turn on Days of Our Lives, as Johnny continued to deny involvement despite mounting evidence. Rachel revealed she saw Johnny and EJ arguing the night of the incident, and possibly even heard a gunshot. This led to Roman questioning his grandson’s version of events.

Johnny’s volatile reaction and discovery that the gun lockbox was missing only deepened suspicions. While EJ remains hospitalized, his guilt over past failings with Johnny suggests he may be protecting his son. As the mystery unfolds, the question remains whether Johnny is hiding something or is someone else framing him?

Marlena was stunned by Orpheus’ sudden return amid John’s disappearance

In Estonia, Steve, Andrew, and Paul advanced their covert mission to find John, uncovering a facility linked to a nuclear weapon operation. With Andrew finally revealing classified intel, the team infiltrated the compound, eliminated guards, and located documents that identified the head of the operation.

Meanwhile, Marlena, who stayed behind, focused on coordinating efforts and keeping the team safe. Just as she contacted Belle with an update, she was stunned by the sudden appearance of Orpheus in her bathroom. His return raises alarming questions, adding a dangerous twist to an already high-stakes rescue mission.

Kiriakis family secrets and power struggles

In today's Days of Our Lives, the Kiriakis family's secrets threatened to affect both personal relationships and business alliances. Philip’s deception, including forging Victor’s letter, was exposed to Alex, who confronted both Philip and Stephanie. Though Stephanie insisted she never cheated, she admitted to helping conceal the truth to protect Philip’s fragile mental state.

Meanwhile, Sarah and Xander became entangled in the fallout, with Sarah defending her decision to stay silent for the greater good. Philip warned that revealing the truth could jeopardize Titan’s stability, urging Alex to consider Victor’s legacy. As alliances shifted, the future of the Kiriakis empire hung in the balance.

Carrie and Abe visit John, share memories, and support Marlena

At the hospital, emotional visits underlined the depth of love and loyalty surrounding John Black. Marlena remained constantly by his side, and Carrie returned to support her parents.

Abe also stopped by, reminiscing about decades of friendship and the love story between John and Marlena. These moments highlighted the impact John has had on so many. Amid the uncertainty of his condition, those who love him held onto hope for his recovery.

Stay tuned for more updates on Days of Our Lives.

