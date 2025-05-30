Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from June 2 to 6, 2025

In the coming episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing from June 2 to 6, 2025, Salem is shaken by the heartbreaking loss of John Black, and Marlena faces her toughest moment with loved ones by her side. At the same time, there’s a bit of hope as Bo shows signs of improvement, and Paul and Andrew make a special decision to honor John.

Elsewhere, relationships begin to shift. Belle keeps her distance from EJ, and Jennifer returns to town, only to be hurt when she sees Chad growing closer to Cat. Gabi and Ari continue to clash, while Holly offers comfort to a heartbroken Tate. With family reunions, surprises, and powerful emotions, fans will be left on the edge.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from June 2 to 6, 2025

Monday, June 2: Final moments and first steps

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, John’s life comes to an end, and Marlena stays close, holding on to every precious moment with him. Steve and Kayla comfort each other by thinking about their past together.

In another part of the hospital, Hope, Shawn, and Ciara visit Bo, who has a powerful spiritual moment with his late son Zack, bringing some peace and hope to his family during this sad time.

Tuesday, June 3: A town in mourning

The news of John’s death spreads across Salem, leaving his loved ones heartbroken. Marlena finally breaks down, crushed by losing the man she loved. Kristen opens up to Brady and may say more than she means to. Meanwhile, Belle is deeply affected by her father’s death and keeps pushing EJ away, even though she needs someone to lean on.

Wednesday, June 4: A wedding and a miracle

Even in the middle of sadness on Days of Our Lives, there’s a ray of hope as Bo’s health takes a surprising turn for the better, lifting the spirits of those around him. Marlena’s friends and family come together to support her through her pain. Wanting to honor John’s memory, Paul and Andrew decide to go ahead with their wedding, bringing a moment of joy to Salem after a heartbreaking week.

Thursday, June 5: Unexpected returns and confessions

Jack and Jennifer come back to Salem, but Jennifer’s joy quickly fades when she finds out Chad is getting close to someone new. Holly and Tate are still dealing with problems, but Holly still shows she cares when Tate needs help. Chad and Cat stop pretending and finally go on a real date. Meanwhile, Gabi and Ari have another fight, and Doug turns to Leo for advice again.

Friday, June 6: Revelations and tensions

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Stephanie’s spicy new story gets people talking, some love it, some don’t. Kate begs Philip to wake up from his coma, hoping they can fix things.

At the same time, Amy, Sophia, and Tate get a tour of the hospital to get ready for the baby’s arrival. Carrie is there to support her mom. But things get heated when Jennifer confronts Chad about dating Cat, and she doesn’t hold back her anger.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

