I absolutely hate that Brady’s loyalty on Days of Our Lives is up for grabs — and so is the hospital

I've watched Days of Our Lives for decades and honestly can't ever remember Brady Black feeling more adrift than he does now. It is one thing for his personal life to be in a never-ending disaster zone.

Now, his professional loyalty and moral compass seem to be dangling in the wind as well. With the Salem University Hospital sale coming down to a single vote, I am frustrated to see Brady again in the center of chaos he didn't create, but might very well enable.

To make matters worse, the choice isn't between a good guy and a bad guy. It's between two pretty terrible guys: Xander, who just smashed Philip, and EJ, whose sins are slightly older and more well-dressed.

Trending

There is no good choice here, which is exactly why this vote feels so immoral given the hospital's legacy. Brady is no stranger to difficult choices, but this one feels personal for him and others. It affects the community, and having the person with the match ready to light it is uncomfortable on Days of Our Lives.

Note: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

This is not the Brady we knew on Days of Our Lives

For years, Brady was the guy you could expect to do the right thing, or at least hope to. Even when Brady went astray, it was typically with good intentions. But now he is so caught up with professional obligations, familial association, and ex-partner drama that it appears Brady has lost all sense of what matters: integrity, good faith, quality health care, etc.

Brady is working with a company pitted against EJ, but that company is now connected to Xander, the same Xander who just got arrested for nearly killing Philip. Meanwhile, EJ is the brother of Brady's ex, which is a family tree with enough thorns to shred your hand just looking at it.

What concerns me is that Brady seems very hesitant, very unsure, and as if he is considering personal grievance more than consequences. Salem University Hospital shouldn't be some pawn in an absurd morality check and situation on Days of Our Lives.

Kayla's idea of an anonymous vote was brilliant and necessary, but even anonymous voting can't protect a board from pressure brought about because of the situation. Julie is right, this is a lose/lose on Days of Our Lives.

And Jada's arrival, to arrest Xander just before Brady being able to cast his vote, created a timing that could create a decision based on emotion instead of a thoughtful process. It is fear, perhaps, guilt, and most certainly, a lot of emotions.

The hospital deserves more than this circus on Days of Our Lives

It feels wrong that a hospital's future is being determined in these very circumstances. It may be that Xander is in handcuffs right now, but that doesn't make EJ a hero.

These are men with long, painfully public reputations for manipulation, violence, and hubris. Is this really what is best for the patients, and the doctors and staff of that hospital that love it like home?

And is Brady the decision-maker we want deciding between these two? This isn't just business anymore, this is the soul of Salem at stake. I don't want to see the hospital swallowed up by corporate power, or a trophy in some ego battle.

I don't want to see Brady, a character who at one time held such promise as a passionate and principled crusader, turn into just another administrator who looks to play off the heat from corporate pressure and personal bias as if they are legitimate and defensible reasons for loyalty.

I sure hope he takes time to think about not just who benefited from this deal, but about who will suffer. Because the Brady I used to know wouldn't take on this responsibility so lightly. And of course, the town cares and is counting on him to remember that.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

