What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (May 30, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on May 30, 2025, some important characters will return, alongside tough confrontations, and major decisions that could change Salem’s future.

Tomorrow’s episode of Days of Our Lives will show emotional reunions and more mysteries, especially about John Black’s worsening health. At the same time, Kristen DiMera will put more pressure on EJ DiMera, and Johnny DiMera will struggle with his feelings. This episode will bring major surprises and sad goodbyes.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on May 30, 2025

Johnny DiMera struggles with guilt and isolation

Johnny on Days of Our Lives has been feeling very upset and guilty ever since EJ was shot. He’s confused and doesn’t know how to deal with everything that’s happened. In the next episode, he’ll pull away from others and spend time alone, trying to sort out his thoughts. His sadness and guilt will also affect the people around him in Salem.

Even though many people think Johnny might be behind EJ’s shooting, the full story hasn’t been revealed yet. New clues will show that Johnny might not be guilty after all. This twist will keep fans guessing about what really happened and who is truly responsible.

Kristen DiMera’s intense grilling of EJ

Kristen is finding it harder to trust EJ, especially after Rachel saw Johnny with a gun on the night EJ got shot. Kristen wants answers and thinks EJ might be hiding something to protect Johnny. She questions him and tries to use the situation to her advantage, but EJ may refuse to say anything that could get Johnny into trouble.

The precarious situation with Child Protective Services

Kristen and Brady on Days of Our Lives are already in a tough spot with Child Protective Services, and one wrong move could cause big problems. Kristen is being very careful about what she says, especially about Johnny.

She also wants to make sure Brady stays quiet so nothing else goes wrong. But with big decisions coming up, like what happens with the hospital, Brady might have to choose sides, which could lead to more trouble.

Brady Black’s critical vote on the hospital’s fate

After Xander Kiriakis was arrested for hurting Philip, Brady had a tough decision to make. He might choose to support EJ, thinking he’s the better option for the hospital. This vote is a big deal as it could change who has the most power in Salem and cause more tension between the DiMera family and others.

Emotional returns and goodbyes

Eric Brady and Will Horton will return to Salem to be with John Black, who is very sick. At John’s bedside, his loved ones, including Brady, Belle, and Paul Narita, will come together, hoping he’ll recover. But the mood will turn sad as John’s health gets worse quickly, beginning what looks like a very emotional goodbye.

John Black’s looming fate

John’s health on Days of Our Lives is getting worse, and it’s a big part of the story right now. His family and friends are still hoping he’ll get better, but things don’t look good. He may not survive, and this sad situation will deeply affect everyone in Salem.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

