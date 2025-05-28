What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (May 29, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on May 29, 2025, viewers can expect emotional moments, shocking arrests, and growing tension as several storylines take major turns. The episode will be full of conflict that could change lives and relationships moving forward.

One of the main stories will focus on Rachel Black, who’s still shaken after everything that happened with EJ’s shooting. Her mom, Kristen DiMera, is doing everything she can to protect her, but Brady Black’s constant fighting only makes things worse.

At the same time, Xander Kiriakis faces a major shock when Jada Hunter shows up to arrest him right as the hospital board votes, adding more chaos.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on May 29, 2025

Rachel's trauma takes center stage

Rachel Black on Days of Our Lives has been very upset ever since she overheard Johnny DiMera arguing with EJ and mentioning a gun. The situation has been hard for Rachel to handle, especially since it involved people she cares about. On May 29, Kristen becomes so worried about Rachel that she takes her to the hospital to make sure she’s okay.

Kristen wants a doctor to check Rachel and help her feel better emotionally. But while they’re there, Kristen ends up clashing with Brady Black again. He continues to question how she’s handling things with Rachel and disagrees with her role on the hospital board, leading to another intense argument.

Brady and Kristen’s clash at the hospital

The hospital on Days of Our Lives turns into another place for Brady and Kristen to argue. Their fight continues as they disagree about parenting and other serious issues.

During Rachel’s check-up, Brady will probably ask Kristen for something either about Rachel or the hospital board, but she quickly refuses. Even with all the arguing, Kristen finds a quiet moment with Rachel that brings a little comfort to her daughter during a tough time.

Jada arrests Xander as the vote fallout begins

After Belle Black shares important information, Jada Hunter quickly takes action. Questions about EJ’s shooting and the hospital board vote start to connect, leading Jada to arrest Xander Kiriakis in front of surprised hospital staff and visitors.

The full details aren’t clear yet, but it seems like Philip Kiriakis might wake up and blame Xander. This unexpected arrest leaves Maggie and Julie shocked and worried, especially about how it will affect Sarah Horton’s troubled marriage.

Maggie and Julie’s heart-to-heart

After Xander’s arrest on Days of Our Lives, Maggie turns to Julie Williams for comfort. They have an honest and emotional talk about Sarah’s troubled marriage and all the problems happening in the Kiriakis family. Maggie is very worried about what’s next for her loved ones, especially Sarah. Julie listens and gives thoughtful advice, helping Maggie feel a little stronger during this tough time.

Kristen questions EJ’s secrets

As Kristen starts to figure out what really happened the night EJ was shot, she focuses on EJ. She’s worried about what Rachel remembers and thinks Johnny might be involved. Kristen pushes EJ for the truth, and he ends up in a spot where he’ll have to decide whether to tell her everything or keep hiding the truth. Either way, Kristen isn’t giving up without a fight.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

