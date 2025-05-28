Days of Our Lives: Complete list of comings in May 2025

May 2025 was a significant month for Days of Our Lives, with the return of legacy characters and the introduction of new faces into pivotal storylines all within a few short weeks.

Ad

Longtime viewers got to have these emotional moments with Bo Brady back (Peter Reckell) with his wife Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and that Carrie Brady (Christie Clark) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey) each got to have their family moments (alongside Victoria Konefal/Stacey Hahms) was heartwarming for so many viewers over three weeks.

However, we also saw the addition of characters portrayed by actors Chadwick Hopson and Marissa Reyes to the mix, adding some interest to an already complicated world for other characters.

Ad

Trending

Michael Dietz appeared with his ongoing guest arc as Dr. Jeffrey Russell alongside more established characters like Rachel Boyd and Alice Halsey continued to grow their significant airtime. Here’s the full list of who returned, who debuted, and what the meaning and implications are to the current residents of Salem.

Complete List of Comings on Days of Our Lives in May 2025

Returns on Days of Our Lives

Ad

1. Peter Reckell as Bo Brady

Bo returned to the soap on May 23, 2025, where Shawn and Steve were seen trying everything to save him and wake him up from the coma. His loved ones are clinging to the hope as Dr. Russell works on the Versavix serum. Whether he will wake or not will be answered in future episodes.

2. Kristian Alfonso as Hope Brady

Hope returned on May 23, too, and was seen in the bedside of Bo. The episode saw Ciara comforting Hope as they prepared to say goodbye to Bo. Alfonso’s last appearance was in November 2024, and her return adds depth to the current arc.

Ad

Ad

3. Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady Weston

Ciara, the daughter of Bo and Hope, also returned on May 23 to reunite with her parents. She comforted her mother as they bid goodbye to her father, Bo.

4. Chandler Massey as Will Horton

Will will return on May 30 to support his grandmother, Marlena, to provide her support in dealing with an ailing John. His return will also provide for the reintroduction of his daughter Arianna. Massey last appeared as Will in 2023 before he left Salem.

Ad

5. Greg Vaughan as Eric Brady

Eric will also return to Salem on May 30. Eric is Marlena's son and John's stepson. His return will provide support to his family during John's health crisis. Eric last appeared in 2024.

6. Christie Clark as Carrie Brady

Carrie, who was initially part of Days of Our Lives in 2019 and appeared briefly in the spin-off show, Beyond Salem. She is now set to return to Salem on May 28 after a long absence from the soap to support her mother, Marlena.

Ad

7. Stacy Haiduk as Susan Banks

Susan, known for her psychic visions and quirky insights, returned to Salem on May 16. She adds a mystery and possible spiritual foreshadowing to future events. She was seen getting involved in Bo's medical crisis and also supporting Marlena.

Ad

8. Alice Halsey as Rachel Black

Rachael reappeared on Days of Our Lives on May 14. She took part in a birthday party with Kristen, Brady, EJ, and Belle. She was seen again on May 19, where she was involved in further scenes with the family.

9. Marissa Reyes as Arianna Horton

Arianna, the daughter of Will Horton, returned on May 20. Her character was aged up, and Reyes was seen playing the role. She returned from New Zealand and was seen reconnecting with her father. Arianna was last portrayed by Lane Rose in 2023.

Ad

10. Christopher Sean as Paul Narita

Paul also returned on May 26 to support his father, John, during his medical crisis. As Will's past love interest, Paul is expected to stir up some past drama and connections in Salem.

11. Tina Huang as Melinda Trask

Trask returned to Salem on May 27. She was seen getting involved in the adoption proceedings for Sophia's unborn child. Her involvement in the case suggests that there could be future custody battles, and we can also expect some courtroom drama.

Ad

Newbies on Days of Our Lives

1. Michael Dietz as Dr. Jeffrey Russell

Dr. Russell was first introduced to Days of Our Lives on April 30. He has remained a central figure in Salem throughout May. He is seen working to save Bo's life by experimenting on Versavix serum. He has shared the screen with EJ, Kayla, Steve, Shawn, and Philip.

Ad

2. Chadwick Hopson as Kevin

Kevin was introduced as a character involved in Dr.Russell's lab on May 12. He was further seen in scenes with Philip on May 15 and 16. He was seen involved in the development of serum, and he might get involved in saving Bo.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More