Days of Our Lives: Complete list of comings in May 2025

May 2025 was a significant month for Days of Our Lives, with the return of legacy characters and the introduction of new faces into pivotal storylines all within a few short weeks.
Longtime viewers got to have these emotional moments with Bo Brady back (Peter Reckell) with his wife Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and that Carrie Brady (Christie Clark) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey) each got to have their family moments (alongside Victoria Konefal/Stacey Hahms) was heartwarming for so many viewers over three weeks.
However, we also saw the addition of characters portrayed by actors Chadwick Hopson and Marissa Reyes to the mix, adding some interest to an already complicated world for other characters.
Michael Dietz appeared with his ongoing guest arc as Dr. Jeffrey Russell alongside more established characters like Rachel Boyd and Alice Halsey continued to grow their significant airtime. Here’s the full list of who returned, who debuted, and what the meaning and implications are to the current residents of Salem.
Complete List of Comings on Days of Our Lives in May 2025
Returns on Days of Our Lives
1. Peter Reckell as Bo Brady
Bo returned to the soap on May 23, 2025, where Shawn and Steve were seen trying everything to save him and wake him up from the coma. His loved ones are clinging to the hope as Dr. Russell works on the Versavix serum. Whether he will wake or not will be answered in future episodes.
2. Kristian Alfonso as Hope Brady
Hope returned on May 23, too, and was seen in the bedside of Bo. The episode saw Ciara comforting Hope as they prepared to say goodbye to Bo. Alfonso’s last appearance was in November 2024, and her return adds depth to the current arc.
3. Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady Weston
Ciara, the daughter of Bo and Hope, also returned on May 23 to reunite with her parents. She comforted her mother as they bid goodbye to her father, Bo.
4. Chandler Massey as Will Horton
Will will return on May 30 to support his grandmother, Marlena, to provide her support in dealing with an ailing John. His return will also provide for the reintroduction of his daughter Arianna. Massey last appeared as Will in 2023 before he left Salem.
5. Greg Vaughan as Eric Brady
Eric will also return to Salem on May 30. Eric is Marlena's son and John's stepson. His return will provide support to his family during John's health crisis. Eric last appeared in 2024.
6. Christie Clark as Carrie Brady
Carrie, who was initially part of Days of Our Lives in 2019 and appeared briefly in the spin-off show, Beyond Salem. She is now set to return to Salem on May 28 after a long absence from the soap to support her mother, Marlena.
7. Stacy Haiduk as Susan Banks
Susan, known for her psychic visions and quirky insights, returned to Salem on May 16. She adds a mystery and possible spiritual foreshadowing to future events. She was seen getting involved in Bo's medical crisis and also supporting Marlena.
8. Alice Halsey as Rachel Black
Rachael reappeared on Days of Our Lives on May 14. She took part in a birthday party with Kristen, Brady, EJ, and Belle. She was seen again on May 19, where she was involved in further scenes with the family.
9. Marissa Reyes as Arianna Horton
Arianna, the daughter of Will Horton, returned on May 20. Her character was aged up, and Reyes was seen playing the role. She returned from New Zealand and was seen reconnecting with her father. Arianna was last portrayed by Lane Rose in 2023.
10. Christopher Sean as Paul Narita
Paul also returned on May 26 to support his father, John, during his medical crisis. As Will's past love interest, Paul is expected to stir up some past drama and connections in Salem.
11. Tina Huang as Melinda Trask
Trask returned to Salem on May 27. She was seen getting involved in the adoption proceedings for Sophia's unborn child. Her involvement in the case suggests that there could be future custody battles, and we can also expect some courtroom drama.
Newbies on Days of Our Lives
1. Michael Dietz as Dr. Jeffrey Russell
Dr. Russell was first introduced to Days of Our Lives on April 30. He has remained a central figure in Salem throughout May. He is seen working to save Bo's life by experimenting on Versavix serum. He has shared the screen with EJ, Kayla, Steve, Shawn, and Philip.
2. Chadwick Hopson as Kevin
Kevin was introduced as a character involved in Dr.Russell's lab on May 12. He was further seen in scenes with Philip on May 15 and 16. He was seen involved in the development of serum, and he might get involved in saving Bo.
