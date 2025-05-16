What role does Alice Halsey play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

Alice Halsey has recently joined the cast of Days of Our Lives, stepping into the role of Rachel Black, the daughter of Brady Black and Kristen DiMera. Her debut on April 24, 2025, marks a significant moment for the character, as the storyline begins to explore more mature themes.

Previously portrayed by Finley Rose Slater on Days of Our Lives, the recasting follows the show's tradition of aging characters to match evolving plotlines. At just 10 years old, Halsey brings depth to the role. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on April 21, 2025, her co-star Eric Martsolf, who plays Brady Black, praised her talent:

“Quite honestly, I was really blown away. We’re all taking acting tips from this little girl. She is seasoned. She has a wonderful résumé, and she came in guns blazing. I’m really excited for people to see her. She’s just a terrific addition to the cast, and I think folks are going to love her.”

Halsey's acting journey began at age seven with her portrayal of Madeline Zott in Apple TV+'s Lessons in Chemistry. She has also voiced twin characters in Disney Jr.'s Kindergarten: The Musical and appeared in NBC's Night Court.

Rachel Isabella DiMera Black, daughter of Brady Black and Kristen DiMera, has become one of Days of Our Lives' most important younger characters. Introduced in 2019, her early life was marked by a dramatic baby switch orchestrated by Xander Kiriakis.

Acting on Victor Kiriakis's orders, Xander switched Rachel with another baby, leading her to be raised as Mackenzie Horton. The truth eventually surfaced, and she had a tense reunion with her biological parents after a kidnapping and international chase. As Rachel matured, she began exhibiting traits reminiscent of her mother, Kristen.

She sent threatening messages to her father's girlfriend, Ava Vitali, impersonating Kristen to drive Ava away. She also ran away to Aremid and conspired with her presumed-dead grandmother, Rachel Blake, to kidnap Ava. In another shocking development, Rachel was implicated in the shooting of her uncle, EJ DiMera.

This act echoed past events in Salem, highlighting the cyclical nature of the DiMera family drama. Portrayed by Alice Halsey since April 2025, Rachel's character continues to evolve. In a post on the Days of Our Lives official Instagram account, Halsey shared her excitement about taking on the role:

“I did not know a lot about my character before I entered the show, but already it’s been super duper fun and I’m having such a great time. It is a lot of work, but we prep a lot, and practicing it always, always will help.”

About Alice Halsey

Alice Halsey is a 10-year-old American actress who began her acting career at age 7. She made her debut portraying Madeline Zott, the daughter of Brie Larson’s character, in the Apple TV+ limited series Lessons in Chemistry. Halsey also lent her voice to the characters Kat and Ellie in Disney Jr.'s animated series Kindergarten: The Musical.

Most recently, Halsey was cast as Laura Ingalls in Netflix’s upcoming reboot of Little House on the Prairie. In April 2025, she took on the role of Rachel Black on Days of Our Lives. In the Soap Opera Digest interview dated April 21, 2025, Eric Martsolf commented on Halsey's first day on set:

"She’s up front, and we have this little scene together. When the director yelled, ‘Cut,’ everybody applauded for this little girl. Everyone was moved with not just what she was saying, but how she said it. I remember going home that night, and my wife [Lisa Martsolf], as she usually does, asked, ‘How was your day?’"

He continued:

"I looked at her and said, ‘This little girl they just got for Rachel blew me away today.’ I was like, ‘She made me feel like I have to get back into [acting] class.’ ”

