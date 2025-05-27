What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (May 28, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on May 28, 2025, viewers can expect emotional moments, big reunions, and major choices that could change things for several characters. As the drama heats up in Salem, many people are forced to face the truths they’ve been hiding, and not everyone may be ready to deal with what comes next.

One of the biggest moments in the episode is Carrie Brady’s return to Salem after finding out that John’s health is getting worse. At the same time, hidden secrets are finally coming to light.

Rachel tells Kristen what really happened the night EJ was shot, Belle demands answers from Alex, and Johnny tries to run away from his feelings and guilt. It’s going to be an intense and emotional day for everyone involved.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on May 28, 2025

Carrie Brady returns as John's condition worsens

Carrie’s emotional return on Days of Our Lives is a big moment for Marlena and the Brady family. A long time ago, Carrie believed John was her father, and even after finding out he wasn’t, their close bond stayed strong. When Marlena calls to tell her John is very sick, Carrie quickly flies to Salem. She wants to be there for her mother and hopes she’s not too late to say goodbye.

John’s health is getting worse, even though Kayla is doing everything she can to help him. He’s been through so much over the years, from being brainwashed to surviving dangerous missions, but this time, it looks like he might not be strong enough to pull through. Marlena is still hoping he’ll recover, but Carrie’s arrival shows that they may not have much time left.

Rachel confesses what she saw the night EJ was shot

Rachel on Days of Our Lives finally tells Kristen what she saw the night her uncle EJ was shot, which could change the whole case. Johnny has strongly denied being the shooter, but his strange behavior suggests he’s hiding something. Rachel remembers hearing a fight and seeing Johnny with a gun, a moment that upset her deeply.

Kristen is shocked by this news and now has important information that could change everything. The big question remains whether she will protect her daughter and Johnny, or use this secret for her own benefit? With Kristen, there’s always a plan behind her actions.

Belle confronts Alex and demands answers

Belle on Days of Our Lives has been suspicious of Alex for weeks, and now she finally confronts him, tired of being lied to. His secretive behavior has made her doubt him, and Belle wants to know the truth. With the pressure growing, Alex must decide whether to reveal a secret that could ruin everything or keep lying.

This moment could change their relationship forever. What Alex chooses in the next few days might cost him Belle’s trust, and once trust is lost, it may never come back.

Johnny spirals as guilt takes over

Haunted by EJ’s shooting, Johnny is falling apart. Even though he’s back with Chanel, his secret and family troubles weigh heavily on him. Instead of facing his past, he runs away, which could make things worse.

Johnny’s escape might cause bigger problems. With Rachel’s confession and Carrie’s return, his actions could trigger a new family crisis at a very bad time.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

