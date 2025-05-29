Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (May 30 to June 6, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Uncertainties, grief, and veiled anger mark the upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes as Salem waits for John's outcome while Xander deals with suppressed fury. Meanwhile, EJ remains worried about the hospital board's decision and mending his relationship with his son.

Ad

The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives showed the heroic actions of John Black as he saved vials of Versavix from black marketeers and even got one for Bo. However, as John struggled with burns from the explosion in the meth lab, his loving family stayed by his hospital bed.

Meanwhile, Xander was acquitted of the initial charges against him for harming Philip, while the latter remained unconscious in the hospital. However, Sarah confronted her husband over his uncontrolled fury, leading to Philip's bashing. At the same time, Xander questioned her secrecy, and the two decided to part ways.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Arianna returned home but lied to her mother to spend the night with Doug III. While JJ stood in support of Gabi, the latter doubted her daughter's words. More relationship complications will continue to tug at the emotional strings on Days of Our Lives, one of the longest-running daily soaps, airing on Peacock.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Bo will wake up to John's misfortune

Ad

Recently, John Black's exit story arc has been in the works due to actor Drake Hogestyn's passing. As such, he was shown returning from a long international mission after Steve and Marlena tried to track his whereabouts.

John returned to Salem in Thursday's episode, dated May 22, 2025, but arrived at the meth lab to help Steve and Shawn, instead of going home. The next episode saw him being the victim of a blast inside the lab, while managing to save the drugs for Dr. Russell and Bo. The agent landed in the hospital with severe burns.

Ad

While John Black's family and loved ones are hoping and praying for his recovery, the agent will likely pass away in the upcoming episodes. This will coincide with Bo Brady's waking from his long coma. The latter will learn about John's sacrifice for his health. As such, Bo will feel guilty and thankful towards his longtime friend.

Meanwhile, Bo will reunite with his family and friends after a long time. He will be on the path of complete recovery, leading to relief for Hope, who struggled for years.

Ad

The upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes will present Marlena's anguish while the rest of the family gathers for John's funeral. The scenes are expected to be emotionally charged as Salem bids farewell to their valiant hero. Whether Bo and his family arrive in time remains to be seen.

Also Read: I absolutely love that Days of Our Lives made John a hero in the end—even if viewers couldn’t see him

Ad

Days of Our Lives: Will and Gabi discuss Arianna

Ad

Recently, Arianna arrived in town to visit her mother for the summer. However, Gabi seemed unable to gauge her daughter's needs and demands. To add to the complication, Ari sneaked out of her bedroom on her birthday night to spend intimate time with Doug III, and lied about it to her mother.

Will Horton, who is slated to arrive in Salem, will reconnect with his family and friends. After spending emotional moments with his grandmother, Marlena, he will catch up with Gabi. The two will discuss their daughter, Arianna, who Will is raising with his husband, Sonny.

Ad

He may inform Gabi about Ari's shady ways and her lies. As they discuss her rebellious behavior and devious attitude, they may become concerned after they learn about her latest escapades with Doug III. Gabi may catch her daughter with the latter's current attraction.

Meanwhile, Holly may have a stalker following her. Whether they are the thugs targeting Doug III, who want to kidnap Holly to punish Doug, remains to be seen.

Ad

Also Read: How has Arianna Hernandez’s return to Salem impacted Days of Our Lives? Details explored

Days of Our Lives: Xander needs help to get out of his current issue

Ad

Xander and Sarah had a serious fallout on Wednesday's episode, dated May 21, 2025, leading to Maggie having him moved to his old apartment. While Maggie warned him that she would fight to protect her daughter, Xander vowed to be there for his daughter, Victoria. He was also seen slashing Victor Kirikis's photograph and shoving it in the storeroom.

Since DA Belle Black has been going around collecting evidence on Philip's battery case, the Days of Our Lives episode of May 29, 2025, will see Jada placing Xander under arrest. Kiriakis will not open up without an attorney by his side, but it is not clear which lawyer will be called to represent him.

Ad

On the other side, Xander Kiriakis may also need psychological help, as he has been facing several emotionally-charged situations. To start with, when he started getting close to his half-brother, he learnt about Philip's betrayal. Then he discovered his wife's betrayal. And finally, Maggie told him that Victor would have disliked his current form.

Having developed trust for all three relationships, Xander now feels jilted and angry. This will likely bring out the villain in him that he had moved away from. Whether Xander's wrath takes a more sinister turn remains to be seen.

Ad

Also Read: Why are there rumors about Xander leaving Days of Our Lives? Explained

Continue watching Days of Our Lives between May 30 to June 6, 2025, to catch the latest updates on Xander's situation and Bo's return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More