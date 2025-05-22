Days of Our Lives recap (May 22, 2025): John Black returns to lead a desperate rescue for Bo Brady while Arianna goes missing

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on May 22, 2025, John Black returned just in time to help Steve save Bo Brady, whose life was slipping away. As Steve searched for a cure, Shawn struggled with the painful decision to stay or leave to say goodbye to his father.

In Salem on Days of Our Lives, things got tense as Gabi realized Arianna was missing after her birthday. Marlena tried to keep the family calm, but her worry about John and Arianna grew. Meanwhile, Holly and Doug dealt with their own issues.

Brady and Belle argued about EJ and the hospital vote, while bigger problems unfolded. Later, things took a dark turn when Doug and Arianna were seen together at the Salem Inn.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Thursday, May 22, 2025

John Black makes his return and a deal with danger

As Bo’s health got worse, Steve and Shawn rushed to find a street version of Versavix that could save him. Hope said the dealer, Asher, had a troubled past but wasn’t truly bad. Steve used Asher’s online name to set up a risky meeting at a warehouse.

Dr. Russell didn’t want to help at first, afraid of the legal risks. But Steve and Shawn told him that saving Bo mattered most. Just when things got tense, John Black showed up, ready to lead the mission and do whatever it took to get the drug.

Belle and Brady clash over EJ, and secrets simmer

At Marlena’s on Days of Our Lives, Brady and Belle got ready for John’s return. Their talk soon turned into an argument. Brady doubted Belle’s relationship with EJ DiMera. Belle said EJ had changed, but Brady didn’t believe her. He thought she wanted him to vote for EJ on the hospital board.

They also argued about Xander attacking Philip. Belle said it was serious, but Brady wasn’t sure without proof. Their fight showed bigger problems for Salem’s hospital ahead.

Doug and Holly bond over poetry and pain

Doug and Holly met at The Brady Pub for a GED tutoring session. They connected over classic poetry. Doug shared how being alone often hides love and talked about his heartbreak after Julie pushed him away.

Even so, he hoped to win her back and find the missing necklace. Holly told Doug to ask for help and said John might help once he was back. The moment showed Doug’s softer side and Holly’s maturity.

Gabi’s celebration turns into a nightmare

At home, Gabi held a birthday party for Arianna with Marlena. But Arianna surprised them by saying she wouldn’t go to her graduation because it felt fake. Marlena worried, but Gabi didn’t. Later, Gabi found Arianna missing and called JJ for help. Soon, they learned Arianna was at Small Bar with Doug. What started as flirting quickly turned into something serious.

A disturbing twist at the Salem Inn

Doug and Arianna ended up at the Salem Inn on Days of Our Lives. Later, they were shown in bed together after being intimate. The situation was very troubling. Whether it was a rebellious act or something more, it brought trouble for both. Doug, trying to fix his life, now faced a scandal. For Arianna, what started as teenage rebellion had serious consequences.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More