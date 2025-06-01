Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (June 2 to June 6, 2025)

NBC's Days of Our Lives premiered in November 1965 and was created by Betty and Ted Corday. The show currently airs its episodes on Peacock and is set in the fictional city of Salem. Days of Our Lives delves into themes of romantic relationships, business rivalries, family feuds, drama, and scandals, and focuses on the lives of the members of the Kiriakis, DiMera, Horton, and Brady families.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives from June 2, 2025, to June 6, 2025, reveal that things will get heated in Salem. John Black will pass away from his injuries, while Bo Brady will wake up from his coma, Gabi and Will will be extremely worried about their daughter Ari, and Xander Kiriakis will seek legal help.

3 major developments to expect on Days of Our Lives from June 2, 2025, to June 6, 2025

1) John Black passes away at the Salem University Hospital while Bo Brady wakes up from his comatose state

In the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, spoilers suggest that John Black's health at the Salem University Hospital will deteriorate rapidly, and he will end up passing away from his injuries after the lab explosion. Many residents of Salem will be there to bid him goodbye, along with Marlena Evans and Kayla Johnson. However, while John passes away, Bo Brady will finally wake up from his comatose state.

Spoilers reveal that he will wake up and find out about John Black's contribution in trying to save his life. He will be extremely torn and will struggle and oscillate between feelings of guilt and gratitude. He will also find out from others about how John gave up his life for him. Shawn, Ciara, and Hope Brady will be extremely relieved to finally see Bo awake and looking healthy.

2) Gabi Hernandez and Will discuss being worried about Ari, their daughter

Spoilers reveal that Ari will continue to wreak havoc in Salem with her quest to be rebellious. Will will try to warn Ari to be careful and make her aware of the consequences of her actions, since he knows her inside out after raising her with Sonny Kiriakis in Arizona. Will and Gabi will have a conversation with each other about the path that their daughter Ari is on and find out ways to curb her behavior.

Ari and Doug Williams III will end up getting intimate with each other, and Gabi will potentially end up finding out about them. Doug's reputation in Salem had been affected as he was considered to be a cheat and liar, making Will and Gabi extra worried for Ari's future. In addition to that, Holly Jonas may also end up finding out about Doug and Ari, and get jealous.

3) Xander Kiriakis seeks legal help after struggling

In the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Xander Kiriakis will end up getting arrested and will actively seek out some legal help for the same. Xander will also be repeatedly haunted by his decision to go after his brother Philip Kiriakis and will feel extremely guilt-ridden about his actions.

Fans can watch episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

