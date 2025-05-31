What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (June 2, 2025)?

In the upcoming June 2, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, the emotional weight of recent events reaches its peak as loved ones prepare to say goodbye to John Black. Marlena stays by John’s side in the hospital, determined to be with him during his final moments.

Brady, Belle, Will, Paul, and Eric step away for rest, and Marlena shares a quiet farewell with the man she has loved for decades. Meanwhile, Steve and Kayla reflect on their memories with John, underscoring the bonds he shared with those around him.

At the same time, another hospital room holds a different kind of emotional reunion. Hope, Shawn, and Ciara remain close to Bo. As Bo faces a critical turning point, his choice between holding on to life or letting go becomes more crucial than ever.

The rest of the week on Days of Our Lives features storylines like Paul and Andrew's wedding, and Jennifer lashing out at Chad over his date with Cat.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on June 2, 2025

Marlena faces the unthinkable as John’s final moments arrive

Marlena faces a difficult life crisis as John’s final moments arrive in the June 2, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives. Despite earlier telling their children that John was on the road to recovery, Marlena now prepares herself for a heartbreaking goodbye.

Their loved ones are briefly sent away for rest, and Marlena remains alone by John’s bedside, cherishing their final hours together. The long history between them will come full circle in these emotional scenes, as decades of love, loss, and resilience are honored in quiet moments. It’s a farewell that promises to leave a lasting impact on Salem.

Steve and Kayla reflect on a lifetime of friendship with John

As Days of Our Lives continues its emotional week, Steve and Kayla take time to reflect on their decades-long friendship with John Black. Though not related by blood, their deep connection has been shaped by years of shared struggles, victories, and personal milestones.

As John nears the end, Steve and Kayla look back on the moments that defined their bond. From their adventures to the quiet support they offered one another during life’s trials, fans can expect a flashback of many iconic stories.

Bo’s battle between life and death leads to a reunion with Zack

Bo’s fight for survival takes an emotional turn in the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, as he finds himself in a liminal space between life and death. In this dreamlike version of Horton Square, Bo encounters a figure he’s longed to see for years, his late son, Zack.

The reunion is expected to be bittersweet, as Bo grapples with the pull between staying with his family in the living world or finding peace with those he’s lost.

Hope, Shawn, and Ciara keep vigil as Bo’s condition worsens

In tomorrow's Days of Our Lives, Hope, Shawn, and Ciara stay by Bo's bedside as his health deteriorates further. The family refuses to let Bo go as he battles for life. Their presence portrays the power of their bond, even where there is doubt.

While Bo’s body lies unconscious, and his loved ones pray for a miracle, one question remains. Will Bo return to them, or is this goodbye?

