Who plays Ciara Brady on Days of Our Lives? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Ciara Brady is a long-running character on the soap opera Days of Our Lives, first introduced in 2007 as the daughter of the beloved supercouple Bo and Hope Brady. Over the years, the character has grown from a child into a central figure in the show's younger generation.

Multiple actresses have portrayed Ciara, with Victoria Konefal taking on the role in 2017 and becoming the most recognizable face of the character. Konefal's performance earned her critical recognition and a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series in 2021.

Victoria Konefal, born on October 29, 1996, in Brooklyn, New York, is an American actress best known for her portrayal of Ciara Brady on NBC's Days of Our Lives. Her early career included roles in films such as Forgetting Sandy Glass and Circus Kane, as well as a guest appearance on Modern Family.

In July 2020, Konefal announced her decision to step back from her full-time role on Days of Our Lives. She expressed gratitude for the experience, leaving the door open for future guest appearances.

Ciara Brady's major arcs on Days of Our Lives

Ciara Brady, the daughter of Hope and Bo Brady, was born in a warehouse after Hope was kidnapped by Patrick Lockhart. Patrick initially claimed paternity by presenting falsified DNA results. As soon as the truth was revealed, Patrick was apprehended, and Hope and Bo briefly reunited, only to separate again.

Following Bo's disappearance, Ciara had a complex relationship with Chase. She started liking him once their parents also started dating. In 2015, Ciara was devastated by Bo’s death and navigated complex relationships with Theo and Chase. It was later revealed that Bo was alive and in a coma.

Ciara eventually found support in her friends and family and began taking steps toward healing. Her romantic journey continued later with Tripp Dalton, but it was her connection with Ben Weston that became most significant. Despite his troubled past, Ciara saw good in Ben, and their bond grew amidst various dangers.

They faced fires, abductions, and interference from others like Jordan Ridgeway and Claire Brady. In 2022, Ciara gave birth to her son, Bo Weston, while being held captive by a possessed Allie Horton. The baby was later abducted for a dark ritual, but Ciara and Ben, with help from Bo's spirit, rescued him and reunited as a family.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on May 4, 2022, Kofenal talked about her pregnancy arc.

“Ciara’s never really had a chance to be maternal and seriously adult. I feel like once you become a mom or are a mom-to-be, your mentality and the way you treat the world kind of shifts. You start seeing things in a way of, ‘Would this be good for my baby?’ It’s very fun to get to play Ciara in a very mature capacity, which I hadn’t gotten to do before,” she said.

On May 23, 2025, Ciara and Hope stood at Bo's bedside, fearing they might have to say goodbye as he lay unconscious. The episode featured emotional flashbacks to Bo and Hope's 1985 wedding.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on May 23, 2025, Konefal commented on her comeback on Days of Our Lives and working with Peter Reckell:

"There are a lot of friendly faces at DAYS, so it’s always good to go back on the set, particularly for this story. I’ve always kind of missed [Peter Reckell], whenever I would film. We would have scenes together, but never actually together."

She further added:

"We would either use his stunt double to be his angel or when he was in a coma. So it was incredible just to meet him and be around him, [even though] Bo was unconscious the first time I worked with him."

