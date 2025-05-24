Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Rachel drop a bomb, Maggie take action, and John’s farewell bring tears

The upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes for the week of May 26, 2025, will be emotionally charged. On one hand, John Black's exit story arc is playing out, while there is hope for Bo Brady's return from the coma. Elsewhere, a furious Maggie seems to have taken action against Xander. And little Rachel has some shocking information for her mother.

Ad

The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives saw Xander's wrath cross the boundaries of civility. He learnt of Philip's plan of Versavix theft. In his fury, Xander beat Philip unconscious. However, before fainting, Philip told his half-brother that Sarah knew about his forged letter. This caused a massive rift between Xander and his wife, and Sarah forced her husband to leave.

On the other side, Shawn and Steve tracked Kevin's roommate and his illegal black market deals. They took Dr. Russell along as they went to the dilapidated meth lab to take the box of Versavix vials. Both John and Hope arrived to help them enter the lab.

Ad

Trending

As a fight and a fire ensued inside the premises, Dr. Russell was hustled out. The fire caused severe burns to John, but he managed to save a box of the drug while handing one vial to Hope for Bo. Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives, one of the longest-running daily soaps, airing on Peacock, will continue presenting the complicated lives and relationships of Salem residents.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Ad

Days of Our Lives: Rachel hands an important piece of information

Ad

Recently, Rachel Black celebrated her birthday with her parents, uncle, EJ DiMera, and aunt, Belle Black. She looked rattled as EJ pointed out that his shooter was still out there. While Kristen shouted at EJ for scaring her daughter, Rachel's reaction raised doubts.

The soap's spoilers suggest that Rachel will soon hand out more information to her mother. The preview sees the mother-daughter duo in the DiMera mansion's living room when Rachel informs her mother about Johnny's presence on the fatal night.

Ad

She will likely tell Kirsten that Johnny had a gun and was pointing it at Uncle EJ. Kristen will be taken aback but may later plan on using the intel to her advantage. Whether Alice Halsey's Rachel shares any more info remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Maggie takes a stand against Xander

Ad

Wednesday's episode, dated May 21, 2025, saw Xander and Sarah have a fallout that threatens to destroy their marriage. In the episode, Xander sneered at Maggie Horton-Kiriakis when she left them to talk. Expectedly, she is worried about Sarah after Xander left home.

While Sarah will be seen distracting herself from her heartache by working hard, Maggie will be very upset with Xander, both for beating up Philip and hurting Sarah. As such, she will warn Xander of dire consequences.

Ad

Later in the week, Jada will be seen arresting Xander Kiriakis while Kayla and Brady look on. Xander will possibly be at the hospital for the board's decision on the buyer. Whether Maggie is responsible for Xander's handcuffs remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: John is surrounded by a loving family and friends

Ad

Friday's episode, dated May 23, 2025, saw John caught in a fire inside the meth lab where he and Hope tried to get to the stolen Versavix. While Hope managed to save Dr. Russell, John received heavy burns. Although he managed to save a box of the drug for the doctor and a vial for Bo Brady's cure, he ended up fighting for his life.

The week of May 26, 2025, will see a completely bandaged John Black in a hospital bed surrounded by his family and friends, besides his loving wife, Marlena. His children, Brady, Belle and Paul, his grandson, Will, and others will visit his bedside. Kayla, Steve, Carrie, Eric and others will be seen getting emotional.

Ad

This is John's exit arc. As such, some flashbacks are expected where Days of Our Lives pays tribute to Drake Hogestyn's long journey on the soap. The week may also mark Bo's positive response to Versavix and a gradual recovery.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from May 26 to 30, 2025

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives every weekday to bid Hogestyn's John Black a heart-wrenching goodbye and watch Xander being punished with captivity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More