Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Sophia go into labor, Rachel spill a secret, and Bo and Hope begin a new journey

Salem is settling down after the heartbreaking funeral for John Black on Days of Our Lives. While all John's family members and friends start picking up pieces of their lives again, Bo Brady will likely bid another adieu to his hometown. Meanwhile, Rachel's nightmare threatens to expose the intel she holds. Elsewhere, high school graduation brings another twist for Sophia, who may start with her labor.

The past few weeks on Days of Our Lives were heated up with John sacrificing himself for Bo, and the Kiriakis family facing a crisis. Both arcs revolved around the wonderdrug, Versavix. When Philip's theft plan for Versavix went haywire, Xander assaulted him brutally. In the process, the latter learnt about his wife's secret. This incident ended up destroying Xander and Sarah's marriage.

On the other hand, Steve and Shawn located Versavix. With help from John and Hope, the drug was secured before an explosion severely injured John. As John passed away, Bo regained his consciousness. Bo rushed to Salem, against the doctor's advice, as the town held the ISA hero's funeral.

The emotional interactions and confrontations will continue on the long-running Peacock daily soap in the week of June 16, 2025.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Sophia's celebration turns into a medical emergency

Salem teenagers will be getting ready for their graduation in the coming weeks. With Cat's brother Aaron Greene back in town, the high school friends will come together to plan for their graduation and life after.

Aaron will catch up with his friends. While Holly will share her interest in going to European universities, Tate may admit having applied to Salem University to stay at home. The gang will be ready to attend the graduation day in their official coats and caps.

The soap's spoilers suggest that Sophia Choi will have another scare when she gets pains. However, soon she may realize this is the real deal. She will likely miss the final walk of the celebration as she gets into the hospital. Tate may accompany her.

Days of Our Lives: Rachel inadvertently discloses a hidden fact

Little Rachel saw cousin Johnny DiMera holding the gun on his father on the night of the latter's shootout. She shared this secret with her mother, who told EJ DiMera to make a deal about getting Rachel Sr. back. So far, only Kristen, Brady and EJ know the secret.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Rachel will have a nightmare while at Marlena's. While dreaming, the girl will scream, asking not to "shoot him". This will catch Marlena's attention as she worries about Rachel's thoughts.

Whether Rachel will tell Marlena her secret remains to be seen. However, if she does share what she saw on the fatal night, it may put Johnny in a bad light. Since Johnny did not shoot his father, this revelation will cost him to lose more than he deserves.

Days of Our Lives: Bo plans another long tour with wife

Bo Brady recently returned to the living world from his long coma after almost four years. While afflicted by sepsis when in a coma, John went on a heroic mission to procure the experimental Versavix to cure him. Since the Salem hero lost his life while saving his, Bo felt obliged to cut short his treatment and attend John's funeral.

Upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes will find Hope and Bo Brady getting in touch with their family and friends. After reuniting with all they knew, the couple will decide to leave Salem again. They will continue to travel the world like they did before Bo's coma. They may bid a quick farewell as they start their second innings in life. Whether they will return to town sometime later remains to be seen.

Other story arcs involve Philip's refusal to blame Xander and Chanel's concerns. Continue watching Days of Our Lives as Bo and Hope pack their bags, and Sophia faces her impending medical procedure.

