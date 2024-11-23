Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees everyone heartbroken as Doug Williams is no more

Actor Bill Hayes's passing will lead to the end of his character Doug Williams's journey on Days of Our Lives. While fans knew about Bill's death and were waiting for Doug's story arc to conclude, the exact plot was under speculation. However, the soap's preview suggests that Doug will pass away just before Thanksgiving, leaving all friends and family inconsolable.

As one of the longest-running American soaps, Days of Our Lives has been airing since November 1965. It moved from NBC to Peacock streaming service in 2022 and currently airs all weekdays. The storyline, which involves the dynamics between residents of the fictional Salem city, is set to celebrate its 15000th episode soon.

Bill Hayes was a longtime actor on the soap, debuting in the role of Doug Williams in 1970. He continued in the recurring role till his death in January 2024. The soap has woven his passing into its storyline.

Trending

Days of Our Lives: How will Doug Williams' death feature on the soap?

Fans were waiting for Bill's character, Doug Williams's passing, to be woven into the storyline. The Days of Our Lives spoilers revealed that Doug's death will be part of the Thanksgiving celebrations in Salem.

It is likely to be aired on Thursday, November 28, 2024. Doug's passing will be heartbreaking since Thanksgiving is the time of the year when families reunite.

DOOL spoilers indicate that the week's plot will be gearing up for the festival, which will see characters long absent from the show returning to town. Jack, Jennifer, Lani, and Eli will return to Salem in Thursday's episode. As per the plot, Jack will likely be unable to wake Doug, and Julie will be informed about Doug's death.

Also Read: 5 fascinating facts you didn’t know about Days of Our Lives

On Friday's episode of Days of Our Lives, Jennifer will inform Kristina about the circumstances in which Doug was found unresponsive. Many others, including Shawn, Kayla, and Marlena, will learn about the incident and pass on the news to others.

The soap's 15000th episode, to be aired on Monday, December 2, 2024, is scheduled to have a tribute to Bill's Doug Williams. His onscreen wife, Julie Williams, played by his real-life wife, Susan Seaforth Hayes, is featured in the promo video along with a few of Doug's flashbacks.

Also Read: How to watch Days of Our Lives for free? All streaming options explored

Who was Doug Williams of Days of Our Lives?

Doug Williams was a reformed con man and was married to his onscreen wife, Julie Olson-Williams. The fact that the actors playing the two characters, Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth, were married in real life added to their "super couple" reputation.

Doug Williams, known for being a smooth talker, was a convict and a lounge singer. Doug's character moved in and out of the soap, including being killed off by Dr. Marlena Evans in 2004. However, he was found alive on a tropical island and returned home to his wife, Julie. He was last seen on the soap on July 11, 2024, in pre-filmed episodes, six months after his death.

Bill's portrayal earned him two Daytime Emmy nominations in 1975 and 1976, besides winning the Soapy Awards as the Actor of the Year in 1977. Daytime TV Magazine, Afternoon TV Magazine, and Photoplay Magazine featured him as Best Actor and Favorite Male Star at different times.

Stay tuned to Peacock to catch Doug's flashbacks and the residents mourning over his death. Days of Our Lives airs on all weekdays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback