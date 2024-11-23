Days of Our Lives weekly recap from November 18 to 22, 2024

Days of Our Lives has revolved around its in-house soap production, Body and Soul, for the past few weeks. The first episode finally premiered in the storyline on Monday, November 18, spurring much more drama behind the scenes.

The entire cast and crew got food poisoning from a batch of mysterious cupcakes, while Leo discovered that his scripts and storylines had been leaked to a gossip column. Meanwhile, Johnny struggled further with the guilt of his and Joy's affair, and having to keep the secret from Chanel.

The others in Salem also faced difficulties of their own. Rafe decided to resign from the police force after his demotion, while Cat and Chad tried to circumvent the latest of Clyde's schemes.

Days of Our Lives weekly recap from November 18, 2024 to November 22, 2024

Monday, November 18: Premiere Day

The Body and Soul premiere episode was released in the storyline, making the residents of Salem and the cast and crew of the in-house production excited to watch. A batch of mystery cupcakes was passed around to the cast and crew members as well.

Chanel and Johnny watched the episode together with Joy at the DiMera mansion. Johnny later asked Joy to try and stay away from them since the guilt about their affair was eating him up. Javi and Leo shared a romantic moment in bed as they watched the premiere together.

Tuesday, November 19: Cupcake Catastrophe

The mystery cupcakes revealed their colors, causing a stomach bug for everyone who had eaten them. While Johnny had Chanel to take care of him, many Body and Soul cast members had to visit the doctor.

Gabi and Javi met as he defended his relationship with Leo to his cousin. Meanwhile, Leo realized that some of his script storylines had been leaked. He discovered that Javi had been the last person to use his computer, and he appeared heartbroken.

Wednesday, November 20: Romantic Peril

Cat and Chad received instructions from Clyde to check into a hotel as Mr and Mrs DiMera. To foil his plans, the two roped JJ in on the scheme. Meanwhile, Leo accused Javi of being the whistleblower who leaked his script and storyline secrets to a gossip column.

Rafe and Jada talked about his demotion, and he informed her that he would be resigning from the Salem Police Force. Just then, Paulina arrived at the station hoping that Jada could help solve the mystery of the spiked cupcakes.

Thursday, November 21: Reunions

Tate and Holly encountered Sophia, who was annoyed that they got back together. Later, Tate convinced Holly that he was fully dedicated to her and wanted to make their time together special. On the other hand, Aaron provided Sophia a shoulder to lean on and discussed a few of his troubles with her.

Brady and Ava had a conversation about where they stood with each other. Xander expressed his disappointment about Sarah still being unable to walk but looked determined to keep trying with her.

Friday, November 22: Let's Try Again

Sarah regained some of the feeling in her legs and wanted to try walking again. With support from Xander and Maggie, she managed to support herself on a cane and try to walk.

Johnny accidentally mumbled about Joy in his sleep, confusing Chanel. He managed to brush it off as him dreaming about a script change while directing her acting. On the other hand, Joy confessed to Alex that she had an affair with Johnny.

Audiences can watch Days of Our Lives streaming online via Peacock. New episodes of the soap are released on all weekdays.

