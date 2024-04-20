Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024: See the complete list of 51st Daytime nominees

The list of all names for the Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024 is out. The 51st Daytime Emmy Awards will be presented on Friday, June 7, 2024. The event will be telecast live on CBS Network at 8 pm Eastern Time. However, the Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards will be bestowed the next day, Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Announced by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the nominees are listed category-wise. However, hosts, presenters, honorees, and other information related to the Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024 ceremony are yet to be disclosed at the time of writing this article.

Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024: List of nominations as per category

Daytime Emmy Nominations for favorite television shows are announced (Image via Instagram/@generalhospitalabc)

Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024 is set to recognize the best talent and achievements in television programs and arts. Here is the category-wise list of nominations for the same.

Daytime Drama Series

The long-running popular daily soaps are listed under this category for Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024.

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

Neighbours (Amazon Freevee)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Daytime Talk Series

The regular talk shows with some of the popular hosts made it to this list.

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+)

The View (ABC)

Entertainment News Series

Shows connected to news series that present all information related to the entertainment world are here.

Access Hollywood (Syndicated)

Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated)

Extra (Syndicated)

Culinary Series

Some of the most-watched food/cooking shows are part of the list for Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024 here.

Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network)

Family Dinner (Magnolia Network)

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays (Food Network)

Valerie's Home Cooking (Food Network)

What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel (Max)

Legal/Courtroom Program

All shows that present legal stories and cases have made it to this list for Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024 under this category.

Hot Bench (Syndicated)

Judy Justice (Amazon Freevee)

Justice For The People with Judge Milian (Syndicated)

The People's Court (Syndicated)

We The people with Judge Lauren Lake (Syndicated)

Travel, Adventure, and Nature Program

Some nature and travel shows that are more admired than the rest booked their place in the nomination list.

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory (National Geographic)

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (National Geographic)

Guy's All-American Road Trip (Food Network)

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild (NBC)

Street Somm (Tastemade)

Instructional/How-To program

Here is the list of the programs that are dedicated to hands-on experiences for the viewers.

Fixer to Fabulous (HGTV)

Fixer Upper: the Hotel (Magnolia Network)

Hack My Home (Netflix)

Martha Gardens (Roku)

Windy City Rehab (HGTV)

Lifestyle Program

Some of the most sought-after reality programs, the following made it to the Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024 nominees list.

Downey's Dream Cars (Max)

George to the Rescue (NBC)

Growing Floret (Magnolia Network)

Homegrown (Magnolia Network)

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Netflix)

Arts and Popular Culture Program

Here are the names of some of the shows under the category of art and culture.

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids (Vimeo)

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Netflix)

Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter (Sundance TV)

Oprah and "The Color Purple" Journey (Max)

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors (PBS)

Working in the Theatre (AmericanTheatreWing.org)

Educational and Informational Program

The programs that focus on informative education on television, deserve to be on this list to receive Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024.

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward (NBC)

Ireland Made with Love (PBS)

Leveling Lincoln (PBS)

What Really Happened: America's Wild (National Geographic)

Daytime Special

Some of the special programs that had a great viewership are mentioned in the list.

Culture Quest: Ukraine (PBS)

Disney parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men (SpringHill)

Unexpected (Hulu)

Short Form Special

Some shorts were widely appreciated by viewers leading to their names being enlisted in this category of awards under Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024.

Catalyst (LinkedIn News)

The Dads (Netflix)

Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens (The Hollywood Reporter)

How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World (Eater)

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre (Netflix)

Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

The performances of the female leads in the drama series and daily soaps receive appreciation awards in this category.

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali - Days of our Lives (Peacock)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane - General Hospital (ABC)

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan - The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan - The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers - The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves - General Hospital (ABC)

Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

The lead actors from various popular shows and series are nominated for this award under Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024.

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman - The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer - The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black - Days of our Lives (Peacock)

John McCook as Eric Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

The female actor nominees in a prominent supporting role for a drama series are listed below.

Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan - The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton - Days of our Lives (Peacock)

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra - The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott - The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Emily O'Brien as Gwen Rizczech - Days of our Lives (Peacock)

Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

The male actors in supporting roles for different drama series make it to this list of Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024.

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford - General Hospital (ABC)

Bryton James as Devon Winters - The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis - Days of our Lives (Peacock)

A Martinez as Nardo Ramos - The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon - The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Actors making guest appearances in significant roles have been selected to appear on this list for Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024.

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten - The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Alley Mills as Heather Webber - General Hospital (ABC)

Guy Pearce as Mike Young - Neighbours (Amazon Freevee)

Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/ Timothy Robicheaux - Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Daytime Talk Series Host

The talk show hosts listed below are put together as per the show for Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024.

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro - The View (ABC)

Kelly Clarkson - The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa - Live with Kelly Mark (Syndicated)

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl Underwood - The Talk (CBS)

Tamron Hall - Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

Culinary Host

Some of the food shows owe their popularity to the host or presenter who makes it to this list.

Lidia Bastianich - 25 Years with Lydia: A Culinary Jubilee (PBS)

Valerie Bertinelli - Valerie's Home Cooking (Food Network)

Eduardo Garcia - Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia (Magnolia Network)

Emeril Lagasse - Emeril Cooks (Roku)

Sophia Roe - Counter Soace (Tastemade)

Buddy Valastro - Legends of the Fork (A&E)

Daytime Personality – Daily

Here are the personalities from daily shows making it to the category as nominees.

Frank Caprio - Caught in Providence Facebook Watch)

Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith - Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated)

Deborah Norville, Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent - Inside Edition (Syndicated)

Robert Hernandez, Star Jones - Divorce Court (FOX)

Divorce Court (FOX) Judge Judy Sheindlin, Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose - Judy Justice (Amazon Freevee)

Daytime Personality – Non-Daily

Samantha Brown in one of her shows (Image via Instagram)

The popular personalities making it to this list of nominees for Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024 are from non-daily shows.

Samantha Brown - Samantha Brown’s Places To Love (PBS)

Derrick Campana - The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)

Christian Cooper - Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (National Geographic)

Zoë François, Andrew Zimmern - Holiday Party with Andrew & Zoë (Magnolia Network)

Jet Tila - Ready Jet Cook (Food Network)

Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

The nominations for the writing team have been listed for Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024 as per the name of each of the shows.

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Writing Team for Daytime Non-Fiction Program

The writing behind non-fictional shows and series are awarded under this category of Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024.

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild (NBC)

Reconnecting Roots (PBS)

Super Animals (Syndicated)

Team Rubicon (Roku)

Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

The team of directors and assistants in a drama series make it to the list in this category of Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024.

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Directing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program - Single Camera

Njinga is one of the nominees in the category (Image via Netflix)

Under this category of Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024, the director's team of the shows directed using a single camera are listed.

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids (Vimeo)

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Netflix)

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild (NBC)

Searching for Soul Food (Hulu)

TrueSouth (ESPN/ABC/SEC Network)

Directing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program - Multiple Cameras

The non-fiction shows picked for Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024 under this category have used multiple cameras to film the shows.

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+)

The View (ABC)

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

The music of the shows listed in this category has been judged as outstanding by viewers and judges.

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Netflix)

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild (NBC)

Mysteries of the Faith (Netflix)

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre (Netflix)

Original Song

Three shows made it to the list of original songs. They are:

Shine - General Hospital (ABC)

Unexpected Truth - Unexpected (Hulu)

We’re Home - Reconnecting Roots (PBS)

Lighting Direction

The shows with the best lighting effects are:

General Hospital (ABC)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

The View (ABC)

Technical Direction, Video, and Camera Work

The camera and other technical work fall under this category of Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024.

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Cinematography

Here is the list of nominees for Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024 for the best cinematography.

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory (National Geographic)

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Netflix)

Living For The Dead (Hulu)

Oracles of God: The Story of the Old Testament (CBN)

Single Camera Editing

One example of Single camera edits nominees (Image via Netflix)

The nominees under this category for Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024 are:

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Drive with Swizz Beatz (Hulu)

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Netflix)

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (Max)

Searching for Soul Food (Hulu)

Multiple Camera Editing

Shows editing work from multiple cameras is listed here.

Family Ingredients (PBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Team Rubicon (Roku)

TrueSouth (ESPN/ABC/SECNetwork)

The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

The nominees in this category of Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024 are:

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

The Talk (CBS)

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

This category of Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024 is separate from the one listed above.

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Downey’s Dream Cars (Max)

Drive with Swizz Beatz (Hulu)

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Netflix)

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre (Netflix)

Main Title and Graphic Design

The creative team that handles the title design is awarded under this category.

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix)

Searching for Soul Food (Hulu)

Super Animals (Syndicated)

Tex Mex Motors (Netflix)

Casting

The team that handles casting for each show is awarded under this category of Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024.

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

Start Up (PBS)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Art Direction, Set Decoration, Scenic Design

African Queens is one of the nominees (Image via Netflix)

This category of Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024 is meant for the art team that handles the set and the background designs.

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

The View (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Costume Design/ Styling

The costume designs of the following shows are nominated for the Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024.

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

Sherri (Syndicated)

Hairstyling and Makeup

The Young and the Restless is one of the nominees (Image via Instagram)

The last category for the Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024 is for hair and makeup as listed by the shows below.

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

Sherri (Syndicated)

The View (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Final thoughts on the Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024

NATAS, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is dedicated to promoting art, education, technical developments, and more in the television industry. They have recognized creative achievements in television since 1974 and the upcoming Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024 is the 51st award from NATAS.

The tickets for the show will be made available from May 1, 2024. Tune into CBS on June 7, 2024, at 8 pm ET or stream the ceremony live on Paramount+.

