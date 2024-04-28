EastEnders spoilers for the next week from April 29 to May 2

The upcoming episodes of EastEnders are slated to be released from April 29 to May 2, 2024. In the new episodes, tensions will rise as Zack finds himself confronted with uncomfortable questions regarding his past actions. Meanwhile, Bernie will seek guidance from an unexpected source amidst her struggles.

Billy’s attempt to clear the air with Jay will take a disastrous turn, causing further complications. With emotions running high, the residents of Albert Square will find themselves facing a whirlwind of uncertainty in this coming week of EastEnders.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of abuse. Reader's discretion is advised.

EastEnders spoilers for episodes scheduled for release from April 29-May 2, 2024

Monday, April 29

Bianca Jackson is set to make a dramatic return to EastEnders. Sonia Jackson will be shocked to see her big sister, and the surprises will continue when Bianca meets Sonia's other half, Reiss Colwell.

As the family catches up in EastEnders, Bianca will be distracted by the news of Whitney Dean’s boyfriend, Zack Hudson, disappearing. She will head straight over to Whitney's to find out why Zack has gone missing. When Zack finally shows his face, he will be met with a barrage of questions from an unimpressed Bianca.

Meanwhile, Bianca will land a job at the cafe, seizing the opportunity to make a few quid by showcasing her skills. As she reconnects with Bernie Taylor, she will offer comfort and encouragement, leading Bernie to return to work.

Tuesday, April 30

Whitney Dean will be left heartbroken when social services remove Britney Wainwright from her care. Despite a positive meeting with Britney’s teacher, things take a turn for the worse when Sonia's boyfriend, Reiss Colwell, accidentally reveals that Whitney isn’t Britney’s real mom.

Later, social services will show up at Whitney's door to take Britney away. Concerns about Britney’s welfare will be brought to their attention, leading to Whitney’s worst fear coming true. Meanwhile, the Mitchell family will be stunned to see Billy’s estranged father, Stevie.

Tensions will escalate as Billy refuses to reconcile with the man who abandoned him. Yolande Trueman will continue to suffer in silence after being s*xually assaulted by Pastor Gideon Clayton. With Levi's attempt to reach out to her, Yolande's reaction will raise concerns among her family and friends.

Wednesday, May 1

Lexi Pearce will join forces with Stevie Mitchell to out-con artist Nadine Keller. Suspecting Nadine's pregnancy is a sham, Lexi will enlist Stevie’s help to expose her. Meanwhile, Yolande Trueman will take refuge in the launderette amidst her battle to conceal the truth about her assault.

Later, she will announce plans to arrange a baptism for young Jordan, seeking solace in religion. Whitney Dean will struggle to cope with the aftermath of Britney’s removal from her care. Bianca Jackson and Zack Hudson will work together to track Britney down, hoping to bring her back to Whitney.

Thursday, May 2

Yolande Trueman will fear Chelsea Fox is about to become Pastor Clayton's next victim. Upon learning about Chelsea's meeting with the Pastor, Yolande will rush to intervene, fearing for Chelsea's safety. Anna Knight will go against her family's wishes by speaking to her grandfather, Eddie.

She will be saddened to learn about Gloria’s funeral having already taken place. Moreover, there will be a surprise in store for one family on EastEnders when they meet a visitor in town to see Johnny Carter.

EastEnders airs on BBC One at 7:30 pm. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer at 6 am before their television broadcast.