"Emma can't let things go" — Braedyn Bruner talks about General Hospital rivalry with Josslyn and working with Daniel Goddard

General Hospital is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in the history of American television. This show is set in the fictional city of Port Charles, and it revolves around the complex lives of the characters. The show has been on the air for the last 62 years, making it the longest-running daytime soap opera.

In a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest, General Hospital actress Braedyn Bruner discusses the rivalry between her character Emma and Josslyn. The actress also shares her experience while working with veteran actor Daniel Goddard, who plays the character of Professor Henry Dalton. In the interview, the actress also talks about her on-screen and off-screen relationship with co-star Eden McCoy, who plays Josslyn.

General Hospital's Braedyn Bruner interview with Soap Opera Digest

Emma and Josslyn (Image via Youtube/General Hospital)

A recent interview with actress Braedyn Bruner, who portrays Emma Scorpio Drake on General Hospital, was published by Soap Opera Digest on April 21, 2025. When asked about her character's feud with Josslyn, she replied:

"It definitely started as a childhood feud, and I think Emma is the type of person who cannot let things go. It doesn't matter what it is, whether it's her passion for her activism or whether it's with people."

Later, after the camera stops rolling, the interviewer asks about her relationship with co-star Eden McCoy, who plays Josslyn. She praised the young actress and exclaimed that even though she is just 21, she is one of the wisest people she has ever met. She also appreciated her work and how talented she is. She remarked on how focused she is and how present she is during her scenes.

Braedyn also reveals that Eden, being the wisest, is also a fun person to be around on the set and in the dressing room. The actress exclaims:

"She's just so fun! It's funny because we might never be friends on the show, but in real life, she's become someone that I can just call for anything."

The daytime soap opera General Hospital has also introduced the character of Professor Henry Dalton, who teaches Environmental Physics at Port Charles University. The character is introduced by veteran actor Daniel Goddard, known for portraying Cane Ashby on the CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless.

When the interviewer asks Burner about her experience and what it was like working with a senior actor like Daniel Goddard. Burner responded that he seemed like a seasoned actor. She revealed that it is fun to do scenes with him, and whenever they are in rehearsals, Eden and she are always cracking up, and sometimes he also gets in on their goofy humor.

Will Emma and Josslyn's feud end? Current storyline of the General Hospital

In the current storyline of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Emma and Josslyn, who have a childhood feud, are in the same class and doing the same research project. The two are forced to work together when the interviewer asks Burner about the possibility of their feud coming to an end, the actress responds:

"Enma keeps calling Josslyn a brat, but I think this conversation starts the ball rolling of Emma starting to see that maybe Josslyn is not that girl that she thought she was, that Josslyn has matured and has been through a lot, and it makes Emma realize, "I really maybe do need to move on from this [outdated opinion of Joss]."

Since the two characters are working closely, they are bound to talk to each other and work together. The actress also exclaimed that some of the scenes are fun, where the two characters forget that they are feuding.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

