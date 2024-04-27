Emmerdale spoilers for the next week from April 29 to May 3

Emmerdale fans can expect a week of intense drama and emotional turmoil as the lives of their favorite characters take unexpected turns. From April 29 to May 3, Emmerdale residents will face heartbreak, shocking revelations, and difficult decisions that will test their relationships and resilience.

Secrets get spilled, relationships get tested, and characters face hard truths this week. Dawn and Billy deal with heartbreaking news about their baby, Manpreet faces the fallout from her actions, and Chas adjusts to life after surgery.

Fans can prepare for some intense drama in Emmerdale this week. Emotions will be all over the place, relationships will be put to the test, and the fate of many characters will be up in the air.

Some huge Emmerdale spoilers for April 29 to May 3, 2024

1) Dawn and Billy receive devastating news about baby Evan

After noticing a bruise on Evan's leg, Dawn brings him to the hospital for some tests. The doctors find out that Evan is unwell, which worries Dawn and Billy. They're scared they might be blamed for hurting him. The parents are crushed as the medical team carries out more tests to figure out what's making Evan so sick.

2) Billy and Dawn struggle to cope with Evan's illness

Evan's blood tests show low hemoglobin and platelet levels, so he needs to get a bone marrow biopsy right away. The parents are really worried and having a hard time calming Evan down because he can't eat certain things.

When Billy tells Will and Kim what's going on, he gets really upset because Evan might have an infection, autoimmune disease, or even leukemia.

3) Evan's diagnosis confirmed as leukemia

Baby Evan's diagnosis is terrifying (Image via Instagram/@emmerdale)

Will and Kim hurry to the hospital but get held up, so they arrive right when Evan is about to have the biopsy. The next day, the doctor shares the heartbreaking news that Evan has leukemia, causing Dawn to break down in tears.

4) Claudette and Bear share a spark

Claudette and Ella meet up at The Woolpack for some drinks, and Claudette ends up hitting it off with Bear. They start to feel a connection, and their casual hangout quickly turns into a surprisingly intimate moment as they realize there's a strong spark between them.

5) Manpreet kisses Billy

Manpreet starts to develop feelings for Billy, and one night, after a few drinks, she kisses him on a whim. Feeling embarrassed and regretful afterward, she's not sure how to handle things with her friend and coworker.

6) Charles learns of Manpreet's indiscretion

Ella is trying to get Manpreet to apologize to Billy, unaware that Charles has heard everything. He becomes enraged and storms out, destroying his relationship with Manpreet.

And now that the truth about Manpreet kissing Billy has been revealed, her relationship with Charles is expected to suffer from a lack of trust and stability.

7) Charity scolds Mack for mistreating Sarah

Charity casually chats with Mack about his negativity towards Sarah's new job at the family garage. Frustrated with Mack's behavior, Charity gives him a piece of her mind, making sure to defend her granddaughter and support Sarah in her new position.

8) Jimmy hatches a plan to help local businesses

Worried about the small businesses in the village dealing with money problems, Jimmy suggests throwing a village fete. Realizing the importance of helping out the local economy, Jimmy's idea gets everyone excited and hopeful as the community joins forces to organize the event.

9) Chas faces her new reality after surgery

Chas tries out her new prostheses at work for the first time, and the women at the pub are there to support her, except for Kerry who makes some mean comments.

Charity is there to help Chas come to terms with her scars and embrace her new life. As a former barmaid, Chas bravely faces her altered appearance and takes a courageous leap towards a brighter future.

10) Moira and Ruby's bitter feud escalates

Ruby and Moira continue their spat in Emmerdale (Image via Instagram/@emmerdale)

After a little spat on the road, Ruby decides to spread some gossip about Moira, even though Caleb told her to just apologize. Things between the two of them keep getting worse, with Ruby's mean behavior only making things more chaotic and putting the whole town on edge.

11) Belle relieved to not be pregnant

Belle decides to take a pregnancy test and feels happy when she finds out she is not pregnant, which disappoints Tom because he had secretly hoped she would reconsider having children.

The outcome shows that she and Tom have different views on starting a family.

Fans can watch Emmerdale on BritBox, ITVX, or Roku.