Who is leaving Emmerdale in 2024? All comings and goings explored

In 2024, Emmerdale will show an interesting and exciting story on TV. It might make people feel lots of different emotions, from happiness upon seeing new faces to sadness at tragic exits.

The emotional departure of familiar faces like Heath Hope, Zak Dingle, Chloe Harris, and Harry Harris brings a whole new level of depth to the story. These end up touching the hearts of fans in a way that'll never be forgotten.

As fans say goodbye to their beloved characters, Emmerdale brings back old favorites and introduces new and interesting faces. Michelle Hardwick is back as Vanessa Woodfield, Laura Norton returns as Kerry Wyatt, Paula Lane is making her debut as Ella Forster, and Beth Cordingly will be playing Ruby Fox-Milligan.

Cast members leaving Emmerdale in 2024

Heath Hope (Sebastian Dowling)

Sebastian Dowling's character lost his life in a car accident (Image via ITV)

Heath's time in the soap opera ended sadly on New Year's Day when Sebastian Dowling's character died in a car crash. His exit is a big blow for the show, and now his family has to deal with the aftermath of this heartbreaking event.

Zak Dingle (Steve Halliwell)

Actor Steve Halliwell sadly passed away in December 2023, which means fans will have to say goodbye to the legendary character Zak Dingle on Emmerdale. The show will honor Halliwell's amazing work, and fans can't wait to see how Zak's departure will touch their hearts.

Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland)

Chloe witnessed her father's tragic death (Image via ITVX)

Jessie Elland's character, Chloe, says goodbye to the village after a chaotic and suspenseful time in it. This involves finding out who she is and seeing that her dad tragically passed away. Her leaving, along with her son Reuben, brings even more emotions to the recent storylines.

Harry Harris (Robert Beck)

The creepy character Harry Harris gets taken out by Charity Dingle in a super dramatic way, and actor Robert Beck says goodbye to the soap opera. Harry's exit comes after a chaotic storyline with kidnappings and hostages, which interferes with everyone's lives.

Who is returning to or joining the cast of Emmerdale in 2024?

Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick)

Everyone is excited for Michelle Hardwick's return as Vanessa Woodfield. After leaving the village to work in Canada, Vanessa's comeback is going to shake things up in relationships. More so with her ex, Charity Dingle, and former flame, Rhona Goskirk.

Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton)

Kerry Wyatt returns to Emmerdale after her maternity leave (Image via ITVX)

Laura Norton is back as Kerry Wyatt after taking some time off for maternity leave. As Kerry makes her return, there's plenty of drama and opportunities for her to reconnect with old friends on the soap.

Ella Forster (Paula Lane)

Paula Lane was previously a cast member on Coronation Street (Image via ITVX)

Paula Lane, who used to be an actress on Coronation Street, is now in Emmerdale playing Ella Forster. When Ella shows up at a Veterinary Ball, things get interesting. She will have to deal with all sorts of happenings in the village.

Ruby Fox-Milligan (Beth Cordingly)

Beth Cordingly is jumping on board Emmerdale as Ruby Fox-Milligan. She brings a feisty and unpredictable vibe. Being Caleb Milligan's estranged wife, Ruby's arrival is bound to stir things up on the show.

To stay ahead of the comings and goings in Emmerdale, tune in to ITV weeknights at 7:30 pm, with hour-long episodes on Thursdays.