Who is Oscar on Emmerdale? Everything to know about the returning character

In the latest developments on Emmerdale, Charity Dingle finds herself amid challenging times as her long-lost grandson, Oscar Grisham, makes a return to the village. As Oscar begins to inquire about his family background, Charity is forced to confront her traumatic past.

Oscar Grisham, the biological child of Gail Loman and Ryan Stocks, was adopted by Sophie Grisham shortly after his birth when he was only a few weeks old.

The dynamics of Oscar's family situation took a significant turn in September 2023 when, at the age of thirteen, he was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a condition requiring a bone marrow transplant. This article delves into the intricacies of the returning character Oscar, shedding light on his role in the ITV soap opera Emmerdale.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Emmerdale.

Oscar's return to Emmerdale

Oscar Grisham, portrayed by Harley Hamilton, emerges as a pivotal character in the ongoing narrative of Emmerdale. As the grandson of Charity Dingle, Oscar's reentry into the village stirs up emotional turmoil, especially for Charity, who is already grappling with the recent death of gangster Harry.

Harley Hamilton as Oscar Grisham (Image via ITV)

In Monday's episode (January 8, 2024), Oscar's return takes an unexpected turn as he starts asking probing questions about his family background. This sudden inquiry forces Charity to revisit painful memories and confront the challenges of her past.

The timing couldn't be more challenging for Charity, considering the recent revelations about her son, Ryan Stocks, and the complex dynamics surrounding Oscar's adoption.

Oscar's adoption and family dynamics

Oscar's backstory unfolds as viewers learn that he is the child of Ryan Stocks and Gail Loman, Charity's son, and his on-off girlfriend. Complicating matters, Ryan and Gail chose to place Oscar up for adoption when he was just a few weeks old. The teen's reappearance in their lives becomes significant when he requires a transplant, leading to Gail's decision to assist him.

As Oscar returns, tensions rise when Charity, Gail, and Ryan fear that his adoptive mother, Sophie, might not welcome his return. The situation takes an intense turn when Sophie confronts them at The Woolpack, accusing them of scheming behind her back. Ryan, in turn, questions Sophie about her previous deception in keeping him and Gail apart from Oscar.

Amidst the heated exchanges, Charity finds herself in turmoil when Oscar becomes curious about his grandfather's identity. This curiosity triggers a poignant moment in the storyline, revisiting Charity's traumatic history. In 2018, Charity confided in Vanessa Woodfield about being groomed and assaulted by corrupt police detective Bails at the age of 14.

A scene from Emmerdale (Image via ITV)

When Oscar learns about Charity's age, he quickly pieces together the implications without needing explicit details. Surprisingly, he reassures Charity that he is glad his grandfather is no longer around, offering a moment of relief for Charity amid the emotional turmoil. The understanding reaction from Oscar hints at potential layers of resilience and maturity in the character.

Emmerdale: An overview

Originally known as Emmerdale Farm until 1989, it is a popular British television soap opera that airs on ITV. Created by Kevin Laffan, the show debuted on October 16, 1972, and was initially planned as a three-month daytime series. The show transitioned to high-definition broadcasting on October 10, 2011, and in 2016, it earned the Best British Soap award at the British Soap Awards.