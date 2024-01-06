"You will always be the main character": Fans thrilled as a question on BTS’ Kim Taehyung was included on the British TV Show Jeopardy!

BTS member Kim Taehyung is all over social media as his stage name, V, was used as one of the quiz questions on the British TV show Jeopardy! The clips from the show went viral on social media as the fans could not stop talking about it.

The septet had been featured on Jeopardy! multiple times in the past few years; the latest feature was Kim Taehyung in the episode aired on January 4. Sending fans into a frenzy, the question was straightforward to solve. Marked for 150 British Pounds (approximately 190 U.S. Dollars), the question was about his stage name.

The host of the show unveiling the question said,

"For 150 pounds, Kim Tae-hyung of the South Korean boy band BTS chose this letter as his stage name. (your hand can make peace with it)."

Fans were thrilled to see how quickly one of the contestants got the correct answer about Kim Taehyung, and they took to social media to share their thoughts on this. They were also shocked to hear the amount of prize money for this question as the answer was just one letter, "V."

A fan on the X said, "You will always be the main character."

Jeopardy! is a classic game show launched in 1984, which has three contestants competing in six different categories in three rounds with twists as each round's answer is worth more money. On January 4, the British TV Show aired an episode featuring a question about BTS' Kim Taehyung and his stage name V.

Although the question was relatively easy, the prize money was 150 British Pounds (approximately 190 U.S. Dollars) for Just one letter answer. This caught everyone's attention on the internet. Fans expressed their excitement on social media, demonstrating the global impact of the K-pop idol.

Many fans said that Kim Taehyung owned the letter V as he is widely popular by the name "V" worldwide. According to the fans, The For Us singer has been mentioned in textbooks in countries like Japan, Turkey, and more. This was a proud moment for many of his supporters as he was featured on the show.

Here are some reactions.

The Slow Dancing singer is currently in the middle of his five-week basic training, marking his enlistment in the military on December 11, 2023. He entered the Nonsan Training Centre alongside BTS leader Kim Namjoon/RM. He will reportedly join the Special Duty Team after completing his basic training.