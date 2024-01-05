Did Oscar Pistorius know he was shooting at and killing his girlfriend? Exploring the vital question as former olympian freed on parole

Oscar Pistorius was released on parole on January 5, 2024, after he served half of his sentence on charges related to his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. BBC states that he was initially sentenced to 13 years and five months, and severe rules have been imposed on his release.

Reeva's mother, June, has also accepted the sentencing and said she only wants to work for the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation.

"Has there been justice for Reeva? Has Oscar served enough time? There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back."

Oscar Pistorius' sentence will end in 2029, but he cannot speak to the media and consume alcohol. As per the Associated Press, he also has to join anger management programs and perform community service.

There are additional rules where parole officials will keep visiting Oscar's house regularly, and the authorities might check on him without prior notice. He also needs to get permission before going out of the Waterkloof district. In case he is found breaking any rules of his release, he would be sent to prison again.

The mystery behind Oscar Pistorius shooting Reeva Steenkamp explored

Oscar Pistorius is trending in the headlines after his release, but the questions behind Reeva Steenkamp's death remain unanswered. Reeva was shot dead in 2013 after Oscar fired four shots at her when she was inside the bathroom, as per The Guardian.

Although Oscar was charged with murder, he denied the same, saying that the incident happened because he mistook Reeva for a burglar.

Dr. Johan Stipp, who was staying near Oscar Pistorius' house, also confirmed the same in a trial in 2014, saying that he immediately ran to the spot when he heard gunshots. Johan stated that he discovered Oscar near Reeva's dead body.

"I went nearer and as I bent down I noticed a man on his knees on the left side. He had his left hand on her right groin and his right hand second and third fingers in the mouth."

Stipp revealed that he tried to help Reeva, but she had no pulse and was not breathing. Stipp said that Oscar was continuously crying and attempted to help Reeva.

"I noticed Oscar was going upstairs and I asked Mr Stander [the housing complex manager] if he knew where the gun was because it was obvious that Oscar was emotionally very, very upset."

News 18 states that a 9mm pistol was used in the incident, and although he denied the charges, the prosecutors claimed that Reeva's death was the result of an argument with Oscar. The murder trial additionally revealed other controversial instances of Oscar's life.

Charges against Oscar Pistorius explained in detail

Back in September 2014, two charges of negligently handling a firearm were imposed on Oscar Pistorius alongside a charge of illegal ammunition possession. However, the judge declared at the time that he won't be charged with murder.

Reports of his release on parole emerged in March last year after his attorney, Julian Knight, claimed the same in an interview, as per The New York Post. Following Reeva's death, Oscar reportedly provided $34,000 to her family, but they refused the same.